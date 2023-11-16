The Standard
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

First look at Port Fairy's $6 million Gardens Oval redevelopment

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 16 2023 - 9:22pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Fairy Football Netball Club has released the first images of its $6 million redevelopment plans for Gardens Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.