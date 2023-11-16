First look at Port Fairy's $6 million Gardens Oval redevelopment

The Port Fairy Football Netball Club has released the first images of its $6 million redevelopment plans for Gardens Oval.
Artistic renderings from Matthew Morse Architect show the planned change room facilities and club rooms, sitting alongside the existing historic grandstand.
The Victorian government committed $1.6 million in May 2022 to help fund the first stage of the project and Moyne Shire agreed to contribute a further $200,000 with the club tipping in another $200,000.
The first stage will involve the construction of new toilets and change rooms. The existing facilities are outdated and don't have anywhere for women to shower, which makes the new change rooms a priority.
Club president Rob Evans said the funds had all been accounted for to start the project.
"At the moment we're focusing fully on stage one, which is on track to start construction in October 2024 and be completed by mid 2025," Mr Evans said.
The club set the ambitious goal of raising $1 million over the next couple of years in May 2023. Mr Evans said it had already received $400,000 in pledges, which more than covered the club's contribution to stage one.
"The fundraising effort is moving really well. Everybody in the community will get the chance to be involved in the campaign in 2024," he said.
The club presented the plans to its members for feedback on November 15, 2023. Mr Evans said he was a fan of the design.
"I'm no expert, but I particularly like it," he said. "That's me personally but let's see what the feedback is from members."
Moyne Shire will oversee the building works, including finding and appointing a contractor. Mr Evans said the council's initial quote for the job had come in under budget.
"All those costings have been done and we're well and truly under budget," he said.
Stage two of the redevelopment will comprise a 200-seat function room, commercial kitchen and canteen area, and a further changeroom.
This second phase will cost more than $4 million and the club will have to find around $3.75 million from the state and federal governments.
Mr Evans said the club would need to raise at least $450,000 for stage two and the plan was for the whole facility to be finished in time for the 2027 season.
He said there was a "huge amount of excitement" around the club.
"Last year was a year of rebuild, this year is a year of excitement for us, moving forward as a club both on and off the field," Mr Evans said.
"I feel like the team has won a lot of respect this year, fighting back.
"It's about where we go from here now, both our football and netball sides."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.