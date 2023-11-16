Almost $50,000 pocketed in the city through container deposit scheme

Warrnambool residents, charities and community groups are cashing in through the state's new container deposit scheme with almost $50,000 in refunds received.
A TOMRA Cleanaway spokeswoman said almost half a million containers were returned in the first two weeks of the scheme, which started on November 1.
The scheme rewards Victorians with a 10-cent refund for every eligible can, carton and bottle they return to reverse vending machines.
It comes after $22,000 of refunds were returned in Warrnambool in the first week of the scheme.
Warrnambool hosts the only depot in the south-west at Are-able's (formerly WDEA Works) Albert Street premises, where larger amounts can be deposited. The next closest depots are in Geelong, Horsham and Ballarat.
Are-able Social Enterprises general manager Paul Hughes said one person received a $900 return for returning 9000 eligible containers at the depot.
Mr Hughes said the machines at the depot were different to the ones at various locations around the district.
"Ours are automated depots. We can handle bulk or small - you can bring in one bag or a bulk (amount)," he said.
"We have people coming in with big box trailers full. Bulk is a much quicker process."
Mr Hughes said the cans must not be crushed or damaged and Coca Cola (soft drink) bottles could have the lids on.
He said the machines automatically rejected containers exempt from the scheme.
"There's even some beer bottles from boutique breweries that aren't part of the scheme that it can reject," Mr Hughes said.
"If it's got the stamp that you get your 10 cents back you're 100 per cent right (to go)."
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora recently visited the facility.
"The awesome thing about this is it's great for anybody who has collected over time and has quite a large bag or box of compliant containers," she told The Standard.
"I think that's quite good for farming families who might not receive a regular recycling pick-up.
"When they come in (to town) to shop, they can come in (to the depot)."
The depot trading hours are 8.30am to 4pm Mondays to Fridays and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.
