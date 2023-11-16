Volleyball association celebrates junior girls' return to tournament program

THREE players who were introduced to volleyball through school programs are among a new South West Pirates team bound for its first tournament.
Cleo Tamasese, 12, Marilla Smits, 13, and Mary Pantino, 12, are part of the Warrnambool association's under 17 team travelling to Horsham for its two-day tournament on November 18-19.
They will join Isla Dixon, Suri-Ann Kim, Phoebe Gibbs, Jemma Gibbs, Kimi Schuler-Singh and Maebh Kettyle in the Craig Gibbs-coached team.
It is the first time since 2019 South West Pirates have sent a junior girls' squad to a tournament.
Mary joined South West Pirates a year ago after learning of the sport through primary school.
Marilla also took up volleyball a year ago while Cleo joined up only a few months ago.
All three are excited to test themselves at tournament level.
"I am looking forward to the competition in general," Cleo said.
Marilla is eager to "see how others play and their team work".
The trio has high hopes for the tournament.
"I think we have a really good chance," Cleo said.
"We have a pretty strong team. I think serving is our strong suit."
Cleo said the team had learned "everything" from their coach.
"He's amazing," she said.
