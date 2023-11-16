The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Variety of species make appearances ahead of Christmas rush

By Corey McLaren
November 17 2023 - 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dudley Wright shows off his 1.422kg bream caught out at Nelson. Pictures supplied
Dudley Wright shows off his 1.422kg bream caught out at Nelson. Pictures supplied

This weekend just gone has seen a lot of anglers heading away in search of some peace and quiet before the Christmas madness hits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.