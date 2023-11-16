Tackle Shack: Variety of species make appearances ahead of Christmas rush

Dudley Wright landed his new personal best bream that weighed a whopping 1.422kg and was also caught on a live crab at the bottom of Taylor's Straight. Jessica Lane kept her great season going with yet another heaviest ladies fish with a bream that weighed 1.259kg. Many anglers stayed out all night in search of a mulloway with no success at all. Not even a run which is a sign that all the mulloway in the system are either lower than they were fishing or higher.

