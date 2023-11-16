Tackle Shack: Variety of species make appearances ahead of Christmas rush

This weekend just gone has seen a lot of anglers heading away in search of some peace and quiet before the Christmas madness hits.
Reports from far and wide were sent in this week with a variety of fresh water and salt water species making an appearance.
We often leave the freshwater report until last as it's the least popular one but this past couple of weeks there is one place that has certainly changed that.
The Rocklands Reservoir is fast becoming a fishing mecca for anglers looking to catch their first yellowbelly or murray cod. These native fish to Australia are a couple of species that really have taken off in popularity around the south west thanks to the Victorian Fisheries Authorities fish stocking programs.
One angler who enjoyed the opportunity to target a cod in close proximity to Warrnambool is Brenton Bishop who caught a nice 2.9kg cod over the weekend. Brenton was fishing in Koroit and District Angling Club's yearly competition held up there.
Across the board it was fairly tough for their members especially those fishing the banks where there was no fish caught at all, not even a carp.
Other reports have seen some great cod caught to 75cm by those anglers casting lures such as spinnerbaits and topwater early in the day around sunrise.
Black and purple spinnerbaits have been a favourite of many freshwater anglers for a while now but this season seems extra good.
Slowly rolling one of these dark coloured lures through a fallen tree or log will be your best shot at a cod or yellowbelly. Going off previous years where the yellowbelly has moved down the system to the dam wall we should start to see a lot of fish being caught down that end of the dam.
Just make sure if you are going down that way you know exactly where you can fish and where you can't in relation to the wall and ski zones.
Closer to home and the Merri River is still producing some great trout fishing for those pounding the banks and trolling in boats. The water still has a bit of colour to it which is a good sign going into summer.
Once it cleans up, we should see some big redfin begin to get caught above the weir as they have been done the past few seasons.
Brent Saulitis landed a solid 57cm trout on his favourite hard body. A lot of anglers have been having trouble getting the trout to take a hard body so they have been using a soft plastic for them. Not only do they swim like an actual bait fish but they feel like one too once they hit them.
The Glenelg River fished very well during the Warrnambool and District Angling Clubs competition held over the weekend. That is if you were using live crab cast along the rock walls and shacks.
If like me you used lures then you hardly troubled the scorers. Lewis Holland was again in fine form taking out the biggest bag for 10 fish over the weekend. His bag, which averaged 902g is a great bag of fish in a system that isn't known for its size of bream.
Dudley Wright landed his new personal best bream that weighed a whopping 1.422kg and was also caught on a live crab at the bottom of Taylor's Straight. Jessica Lane kept her great season going with yet another heaviest ladies fish with a bream that weighed 1.259kg. Many anglers stayed out all night in search of a mulloway with no success at all. Not even a run which is a sign that all the mulloway in the system are either lower than they were fishing or higher.
The next morning a nice mulloway was caught down the bottom around the poles but that was the only one we heard of while we were there. Lots of fish were sounded up near Sapling Creek but unfortunately none were caught.
Brad Bugeja only had his Stabicraft 2400 a couple of weeks before he took it out in search of a barrel tuna. His first trip in the new set up saw him land a 123.6kg fish trolling a skirt.
This boat was kitted out with all the fruit and one that I'm sure he and his family will enjoy for years to come. The tuna season just seems to be going forever now and doesn't look to have a finish line in sight.
School fish have turned up at Lorne and west of Port MacDonnell so it's only a matter of time before we see more of those summer fish turn up.
We are stocked up with all your needs for summer and can point you in the right direction to get your rod bent and your reel screaming. The snapper fishing has been good when conditions allow those to head out on the inshore reefs using jigs and soft plastics. Chris Holloway had a ball landing some solid snapper, coutta and calamari on metal jigs fished over likely looking ground.
The weekend is looking like a fishable one with light winds and a little swell on Saturday especially.
If you get out best of luck and tight lines.
