'Good result': House value doubles in decade after mid-week auction success

A city real estate agency is looking at holding more mid-week auctions after the sale of a Warrnambool home on Wednesday.
Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris said a three-bedroom mid-century style house at 21 Shirley Grove sold for $895,000 at auction on November 15, 2023. That was more than double the $480,000 it sold for in 2013.
Mr Harris said there were four registered bidders and a crowd of 40 people at the 6pm auction.
He said the house had been expected to sell for between $800,000 to $830,000, but increased to $855,000 to $875,000 because of the interest from prospective buyers before the auction.
"It ended up selling for $895,000," Mr Harris said.
"There was an opening bid of $860,000 and it increased in $5000 (increments) up to the point of sale.
"It was purchased by a lady moving to the area to relocate with family."
Mr Harris said mid-week auctions weren't common.
"The last one was at least 12 months ago," Mr Harris said.
"We're always looking for points of difference or small advantages for our clients.
"That worked particularly well so it's something I'm sure we'll do again."
Mr Harris said there were only four weeks of the year left to process transactions.
"It was more to do with this weekend we were fully booked and the weekend after would have meant the campaign had run for too long," he said.
"It ran for three weeks. Typically campaigns run anywhere between three and four weeks."
The 721-square metre property is situated in the heart of the central business district in an elevated position boasting views south across to Lake Pertobe and Lady Bay.
