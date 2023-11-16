'Exceptional result' for school basketball team at state titles

Emmanuel College year eight girls basketball mentor Shane Smith believes the experience of matching it with the best junior teams in the state will pay dividends in the future.
Smith, who is the college's senior school director and recently signed to coach the Warrnambool Seahawks in the 2024 Big V men's competition, was in awe of the team's performance after it finished runner-up at the School Sport Victoria state titles in Melbourne on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
The Warrnambool-based college went down narrowly to Templestowe High School 26-19 in the grand final after strong wins against schools such as Catholic College Wodonga, Aitken College in Greenvale and Berwick College.
"Some of the schools at this end of the competition are really big sporting schools like Berwick College, Eltham and Templestowe so they bring in kids from larger areas of Melbourne into their school," Smith said.
"The person running the program at Templestowe is an ex-NBL coach so for us to go there and do really, really well is great.
"What it allows the teams from Warrnambool to do is compete against these schools, take a lot out of it so it's a seriously exceptional effort to make a state final."
The Warrnambool basketball stalwart said the team members, Indi O'Connor, Rosie Bowman, Chloe Gleeson, Sophie Smith, Milly Morley, Milan Clark, Ruby McKinley, Stella Marris and Lottie McCosh, had bright futures.
"It's a real credit to them. They're all pretty multi-talented athletes but I think the best attribute they've got is they just work so well together as a team," he said.
"They work together in the little things in their game, they're smart and work off each other which shows with the results they had (on Tuesday).
Emmanuel College also sent an intermediate girls team to compete in the state finals with a one-win, two-loss result.
