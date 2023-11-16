'You had to wait until they die': City sports ground policy change

Sporting grounds in Warrnambool can now be named after living legends under a new city council policy.
A request in 2022 to name a Warrnambool sporting facility after a living club member sparked a debate within the council that led to the creation of the new policy.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said it was rare to get a naming request but the new policy provided guidance and criteria for assessing them.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said there had been "quite a bit of discussion" among councillors about naming facilities after people who were still alive.
"While it's a huge honour, others might object to that particular naming on the basis that they barrack for Collingwood or something like that - or something as equally terrible," he said.
Cr Taylor said the policy would sort out what, until now, had been a "grey area"
"Naming sports pavillions, etcetera, you haven't been able to name them after somebody living, you had to wait for them until they die," he said.
"I was saddened to hear this in the past that you had to wait until they die. This does clear this grey area.
"I'm sure there are plenty of recipients in the community who have put a great deal of work into clubs while they're still living."
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said there hadn't been a policy in place until now.
"It can be a good thing to have someone who is still alive, who has done something great over a lengthy period of time and contributed to a particular sporting club or recreational group who can be honoured in this way," she said.
"Being able to do it while someone is alive rather than in memoriam is a good option to have."
Cr Vicki Jellie said there was now clear criteria and boxes to be ticked.
Approval for any application made under the new policy can only be given by council resolution and in response to a written application that had been deemed compliant by officers.
While some facilities already have names, the council said it had been applied inconsistently and, in some cases, without council approval.
"Council reserves the right to revoke or dename council-owned or managed sports facilities of the name if it was associated with criminal activity and was likely to cause distress to members of the community," a reported to councillors said.
The policy does not apply to entire reserves or parks, leisure centres such as AquaZone or the indoor sports stadium, community halls or requests for plaques and memorials.
The policy was passed unanimously.
