Bias on bowls: Champions crowned across club competitions

Dennington Bowls Club recently conducted its 100-Up competition with Sheridan Barling winning the women's section and Gavan O'Leary the men's victor.
Meanwhile, the club is progressing through the A grade singles heats for both men's and women's championships.
Over at Port Fairy, the club singles championships have been completed with the winner of the men's section being Nimo Vlahovic and runner-up Neil Lowe.
The women's singles champion was Linda Creek and Robyn Purcell was the runner-up.
Port Fairy's open fours event will be on the December 7.
City Memorial conducted three championship finals events on November 10, which attracted a large crowd of spectators, who witnessed very competitive games between all participants.
The men's A grade singles was taken out by Neil Crisp in a very close scoring encounter with Ray Hoy as the runner-up.
The women's A grade singles also came down to a very tight finish with Julie Dosser getting over the line by one shot against Maureen Drennan as the runner-up.
In the women's B grade singles championship Margaret Firth was the victor in a well fought contest with Val Blake as the runner-up.
The Western District Playing Area state pairs championships for both men and women were completed on November 11.
The men's championship was played at Warrnambool Bowls Club with the father-and-son combination of Peter and Jezza Ellis of Koroit the victors, while the composite pair of Kevin Johnson (Mortlake) and Barry Bowen (Timboon) were runners-up.
The women's pairs was played at Lawn Tennis Bowls Club with the winners the City Memorial pair of Stephanie Hunt and Casey Sheehan, while Lynne Moloney and Maureen Anderton of Warrnambool were runners-up.
Sunday, November 19 will see the WDPA state fours championships contested, with the men scheduled at Warrnambool and the women at Mortlake.
Weekend pennant after five rounds in division one sees City Red on top with 43 points, Koroit Blue in second spot with 40 points, Mortlake Blue in third position also with 40 points and Warrnambool Gold in fourth spot on 36 points.
In division two, Terang Blue is on top with 50 points, City White second with 43 points, City Blue third on 40 points and Lawn Red in fourth position on 36 points.
In division three, City Green is in top position with 45 points closely followed by Terang Red also on 45 points, Koroit Orange third on 38 points and in fourth spot is City Yellow on 37 points.
In division four, Warrnambool Orange is in top position on 30 points, Timboon Brown second with 26 points, City Orange third also on 26 points and Mortlake Gold in fourth position on 24 points.
Division five sees Dennington Thunder on top with 36 points, Terang White second on 31 points, Warrnambool Maroon third on 30 points and City Purple in fourth spot on 19 points.
Division one, after six completed rounds, sees City Diamonds on top with 65 points, Timboon Maroon second on 55 points, Koroit Orange third on 42 points and City Sapphires fourth on 40 points.
In division two, Dennington Jets are on top with 60 points, City Rubies second on 42 points, City Pearls third on 38 points and Timboon Gold in fourth spot on 36 points.
Division three sees Lawn Blue on top with 40 points, Mortlake Purple second on 38 points, City Opals third on 29 points and City Zircon in fourth spot with 26 points.
In division four, City Jade and Mortlake Green are both on 38 points and coincidentally meet each other in round seven, City Topaz are on 32 points and Lawn Gold are in fourth spot on 26 points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.