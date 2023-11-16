Cancelled train leads to passengers being separated from support worker

A Warrnambool man says the city's rail service is "distressing" for passengers living with a disability after a cancelled train caused a group to separate and travel to Melbourne without a support worker.
The group was travelling on the line's lunchtime service to Melbourne for an all abilities advocacy conference in October 2023, booking first class tickets to ensure they were together.
Jodie Gebert, who struggles with mobility and requires a walker, and Bruce Cameron, who lives with low vision, planned to board in Warrnambool and Beck Biddle and advocate Juli Grauer at Camperdown.
But the trains were replaced with road coaches, which the group didn't know about until they arrived.
Ms Gebert said she nearly turned around and went home, citing previous issues with a lack of space and inability to use the bathroom due to stairs on the bus.
She and Mr Cameron said a lack of communication from V/Line then led them to board a bus that was express to Geelong.
That forced the group to separate and Ms Grauer said the situation that unfolded was stressful.
"Our bus driver phoned or radio'd the other bus and they were already in Colac so I knew the other two were ahead of us," she said.
She then boarded a Melbourne-bound train from Geelong, thinking Ms Gerbert and Mr Cameron had done the same.
It wasn't until the train left Geelong that she learnt their bus had only just arrived at the station.
"I was frantic when I realised they were behind us but had no way of getting off the train to get back to them," she said.
Ms Grauer said fortunately the pair asked for help at Geelong, which they received, and the group praised staff for helping with their bags.
But they said the incident left them with little confidence in the service, which they say is unreliable, adding anxiety to their journeys.
It took the group more than five hours to reach Melbourne that day.
Ms Gebert and Mr Cameron do not drive and rely on public transport to get around.
"Being intellectually disabled I am now less likely to go to Melbourne," Ms Gebert said.
"I have lost a lot of confidence."
Mr Cameron said the regional train service was "not viable".
"In actual fact it is distressing for a lot of people," he said.
He said it was not the first time he'd experienced a lack of communication or bus replacements on short notice, and that when trains did run, they rarely had an all-abilities carriage attached.
The group called on the state government to provide a better country rail service, particularly for those living with a disability.
"We just want something decent, not this rubbish service, but they (the government) don't care," Mr Cameron said.
"Why is it that the country always gets forgotten about?"
The 12.23pm Warrnambool to Southern Cross service on October 17 was cancelled due to reduced fleet availability resulting from an earlier animal strike.
Coaches were organised to transport passengers from stations along the line to Geelong Station, where they continued their journey to Melbourne via train.
A V/Line spokesman said there were times when services were disrupted by incidents outside of their control and alternative transport was arranged so passengers can get to where they need to go.
We would like to apologise to these passengers for the changes to their travel," he said.
"Our accessibility team has been in contact with them to talk through their experience and assist with helping to plan future travel.
V/Line encouraged passengers with mobility aids or accessibility requirements to make a booking prior to travelling to support their travel arrangements.
Bookings can be made online on the V/Line website or by calling 1800 800 007.
Information obtained from V/Line said the service worked closely with coach providers to ensure replacement coaches were accessible and had a toilet onboard for passengers, although it at times it was not possible if a bus was required at short notice.
