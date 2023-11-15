Free entry for locals to Flagstaff Hill an early Christmas gift

Christmas has arrived early for Warrnambool residents with the city council throwing open the doors of its maritime tourist attraction to the public for free.
And the public has a chance to have a say on which ideas they think will work but the council wants residents to take a look at the site with fresh eyes to help them give a considered response.
Residents in the Warrnambool municipality will get free day-time entry until Christmas.
Over the same period, locals can also enjoy free access to the Tales of the Shipwreck Coast sound and light show when they attend with at least one paying visitor.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason encouraged locals to take the opportunity to rediscover the museum.
"Members of the community can provide feedback on the Flagstaff Hill Vision and Opportunities Plan until November 21, so this could be a good way to reacquaint yourself with Flagstaff Hill before completing the survey," he said.
"Aside from that, about a third of the visitors to Warrnambool are people who are visiting friends and family.
"So when they are asking for recommendations of what to see and do, we want locals to have a fresh view of Flagstaff Hill in their mind.
"Flagstaff Hill has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars based on over 1300 Google reviews."
Mr Mason said while the council was looking at the future vision and direction of Flagstaff Hill, visitors were telling them there was still a lot to enjoy about the venue today.
"So this is a great opportunity for locals to come and see Flagstaff Hill first-hand. Check out the amazing collection of shipwreck artefacts, including the Loch Ard Peacock valued at over $4 million.
"Climb to the top of the 19th century lighthouse. Visit the tearooms and try the best scones in Warrnambool, or bring a picnic and enjoy the sweeping views of Lady Bay."
Residents will be identified as local by the postcode on their drivers licence or suitable identification accompanied by a utility bill.
Children of patrons will identified by being indicated on a Medicare card.
Postcode numbers considered local are Warrnambool 3280, Bushfield 3281, Dennington 3280, Allansford 3277, Illowa 3282, Woodford 3281 and Yangery 3283.
