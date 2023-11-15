Man charged with residential break-in already on court order

A 34-year man with a significant criminal history across the south-west has again been arrested and charged with removing property from a Colac residential address.
A police spokesman said the accused man was arrested, interviewed, charged with burglary and theft and remanded in custody overnight on Wednesday, November 15.
He is scheduled to appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
Police will oppose bail on the grounds the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
He's currently on a court-imposed community correction order for even more serious offending.
That case involved similar charges and multiple counts of assaulting emergency service workers while they were on duty.
The man has previously served jail terms for his regular offending in both the Colac and Warrnambool districts.
It's expected the Office Of Corrections will consider breaching the man on his current CCO due to his further offending.
