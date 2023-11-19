Woman with drug issues given chance after alleged petrol drive-off

A 24-year-year old former Hamilton woman has admitted her involvement in a petrol drive-off for fuel worth $123.
Sally-Anne Patterson pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 15, to three charges after being given a sentence indication in a contest mention hearing.
She was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond.
Police said Patterson was a passenger in a vehicle on December 26 last year which went to the Dunkeld petrol station.
The number two was placed over a five on a vehicle's registration plate prior to stopping at the petrol station.
The vehicle was then driven into the station, which was captured on CCTV footage and filled up with fuel worth $123.54.
The car was driven off and there was no attempt to pay.
The vehicle was later located by police in Hamilton's Dempster Drive and Patterson denied any knowledge of it before changing her story to it having been parked there for a week.
Patterson said she didn't normally go to Dunkeld but she was pregnant at the time and had "baby brain".
She later arranged payment for the fuel , which she did on January 11 before being arrested on January 16.
The police were told the vehicle had been gifted to her and her partner for Christmas.
Patterson also claimed to have tried to tap her bank card to pay for the fuel, but there are no such facilities at the Dunkeld petrol station.
She said she didn't have money in her bank and needed to get home.
Patterson has extensive prior criminal convictions and has previously served jail sentences for offences of dishonesty.
In July last year Patterson was released from custody.
A lawyer said her client had a significant methamphetamine addiction, she had moved to Terang from Geelong and had now started to sort out her life.
She has undergone extensive rehabilitation, done a safe driver and drink/drug driver courses and her father has bought her a car.
"She wants to get a licence to get employment ," the lawyer said, adding that she was now substance free.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it had been two years since Patterson's last offending and he considered rehabilitation the primary sentencing consideration.
"I hope you have turned the corner and are not using illicit drugs," he said.
"Let's start again. You've done jail in the past. Let's draw a line and say let's start again.
"If you are not using (drugs), have stable accommodation, are getting support then you are in a position to get a licence and then employment.
"That's very important for you and your partner - to work, rather than sitting around figuring out how to score and commit crimes.
"I hope what you have told the court is accurate and true. You need to do something with your life.
"If you stay off drugs things can go well. Get work, get some money behind you and your life can be so much better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.