The Standard
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman with drug issues given chance after alleged petrol drive-off

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 20 2023 - 8:53am, first published 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman with drug issues given chance after alleged petrol drive-off
Woman with drug issues given chance after alleged petrol drive-off

A 24-year-year old former Hamilton woman has admitted her involvement in a petrol drive-off for fuel worth $123.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.