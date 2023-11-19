No court penalty for moving day speeding fine

A former Heywood woman caught speeding while moving to Hamilton has had her charges proven and dismissed.
Davina Engelman appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 15, prepared to contest a speeding charge after being clocked at 66kmh in a 50 zone.
Police told the court at 12.42pm on December 6 last year that Ms Engelman was captured on a speed camera along Rippon Road in Hamilton.
She was clocked at 66kmh, an alleged speed of 63kmh, in a 50 zone.
But Ms Engelman said there were no 50kmh signs in the area and it was her first fine in 50 years of driving.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said as long as police could produce certificates that it was a 50kmh zone that the charge could be expected to be proven.
"It's extremely difficult to defend," he told Ms Engelman, adding he could almost guarantee the prosecution would prove its case.
The magistrate said he could take into account Ms Engelman's excellent record and foreshadowed proving and dismissing the charge.
Although unhappy, Ms Engelman said she had gone 66kmh in what she thought was a 60kmh zone so she admitted speeding.
