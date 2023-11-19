Drug driver now on medicinal cannabis racks up fourth offence

A Hamilton man with four offences of impaired driving has been warned if he comes back to court he risks going to jail.
Martin Joseph Wallis, 43, pleaded guilty to drug driving in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 15, to drug driving.
Police said at 4pm on March 12 this year Wallis was followed by police heading west in Hamilton's Burns Street, when he turned and was interrupted in Coleraine Road.
He tested positive for cannabis.
The court heard it was his fourth similar offence after priors in 2015 and 2016.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Wallis was a real risk of not getting his driver's licence back.
"Enough is enough, four times is enough," Wallis was told before being warned not to be tempted to drive while disqualified.
Wallis was convicted, fined $1000 licence and had his driver's licence cancelled for 15 months from May 15.
A lawyer told the court Wallis was no longer using illicit cannabis and he was being prescribed medicinal cannabis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.