Offender failing to toe the line warned he's facing four-month jail term

A Hamilton man previously warned he would be jailed if he failed to comply with judicial monitoring has been given a last chance to comply with support services.
Troy Scott, 27, has a criminal history involving offences of dishonesty and appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 15, for judicial monitoring.
In July last year Scott pleaded guilty to the theft of a van and its contents, and using the van's fuel card to buy food.
He was placed on a 12-month community corrections order with the condition he do 100 hours of community work.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge previously warned Scott if he did not comply with his CCO he would be jailed for four months.
On Wednesday the magistrate received an unsatisfactory report from the Office Of Corrections.
"This is a very poor report," Mr Lethbridge told Scott.
"If you miss an appointment you are in jail for four months. This case will be adjourned until January 10 next year to return to court."
OOC staff were told if Scott did not attend one appointment or comply with any direction he should be breached on the order and that breach should be listed for court on January 10 to coincide with the next judicial monitoring appearance.
"I expect a much, much, much better report on that date," Mr Lethbridge told Scott.
Scott was also asked if he wanted to do the order or just be sentenced to four months' imprisonment, which the magistrate said he was prepared to do immediately.
Scott said he would comply with the CCO.
