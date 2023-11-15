The Standard
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Alleged threats to use AK-47 to 'blow away' school principal off to contest

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 16 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 7:28am
The man has been charged with threatening to "blow away" a school principal with an AK-47.
A Hamilton district man accused of threatening to 'blow away' a primary school principal with an AK-47 has been warned to seek legal advice or he will be jailed if found guilty.

Andrew Thomson

