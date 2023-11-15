Alleged threats to use AK-47 to 'blow away' school principal off to contest

A Hamilton district man accused of threatening to 'blow away' a primary school principal with an AK-47 has been warned to seek legal advice or he will be jailed if found guilty.
Matthew Carl Crowe told the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 15, he intended to plead not guilty to charges at a contested hearing.
Police allege Mr Crowe went to a south-west primary school where he was invited to sit down with the school principal.
Mr Crowe is then alleged to have claimed that the school principal was involved in sexual exploitation of children.
He was asked to leave, got in the school's principal's face and threatened to come back and "blow her away" with an AK-47.
A hand written letter of apology could not be passed on to the school principal as that would have breached a subsequent intervention order that was put in place.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge has previously advised Mr Crowe to get legal advice.
"If you contest this and lose you will go to jail," he repeated to Mr Crowe again on Wednesday.
"You can't go around making threats to school principals due to your political beliefs and conspiracy theories.
"You run this as a contest and lose, you are going to jail and going to jail big time.
"If proper material is presented to court then a court may consider a different disposition which could involve not going to jail.
"This is your chance to get sensible. You are going into this with your eyes wide open."
Mr Crowe told the court he would not be consulting a lawyer and would proceed to a contested hearing.
The magistrate again warned the accused man if he persisted with his current course of action that it was "extremely likely" he would be found guilty and receive a significant jail term.
Asked if he understood, Mr Crowe said: "Yes. I don't believe I'm guilty".
The case was adjourned for a half-day contested hearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 19 next year.
