Pro bull rider falls off the wagon, caught almost three times legal limit

A professional bull rider has lost his driver's licence for 14 months after being caught drink driving.
Sam Anthony Woodall, 25, of Heywood, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 15, to driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police said at 12.10am on July 11 this year Woodall was intercepted in Hamilton's Gray Street.
He recorded an alcohol reading of .147 and admitted to drinking six pints of Carlton Dry beer between 8pm and 11pm.
"I'm really disappointed in myself. I've definitely learnt a lesson. I felt fine but obviously wasn't," Woodall told the court.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was interesting that a referee described Woodall as having sober habits, which clearly was not the case on this occasion.
"Your referees describe you as someone of insight and intelligence, with the capacity to learn from your mistakes," he said.
"You need to understand when you drink a great deal of liquor that affects your judgement and you may make choices that you do not make when sober."
Woodall was not convicted, fined $800 and had his licence cancelled for 14 months.
The magistrate told Woodall if he planned on drinking alcohol to not take his keys with him.
In a separate case, a middle-aged Hamilton retail assistant has pleaded guilty to driving at more than three times the alcohol limit.
Dianne Brown, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 15, to drink driving.
Police told the court at 2.30am on June 11 Brown was intercepted in Byron Street. She recorded a positive preliminary breath tests and then an evidentiary reading of 0.169.
Her vehicle was impounded at a cost of more than $1100 in towing and storage fees.
She made no comment to police and has no prior driving offences.
Even when asked to provide an explanation in court, Brown declined to comment.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was an outrageously high reading - well over three times the legal limit.
He said Brown had posed a risk to all other road users.
Brown was not convicted, fined $1250 and her driver's licence was cancelled from June 11 for 16 months.
She was told not to drive during the period of disqualification or risk being jailed or heavily fined.
