Thursday, 16 November 2023
Pro bull rider falls off the wagon, caught almost three times legal limit

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:40am, first published 7:17am
Professional Heywood bull rider Sam Woodall has been caught drink driving.
A professional bull rider has lost his driver's licence for 14 months after being caught drink driving.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

