Tower Hill roundabout: government floats quirky idea for Princes Highway

State government bureaucrats have raised the idea of a roundabout on a dangerous stretch of the Princes Highway near Tower Hill.
Representatives from the Department of Transport and Planning proposed the plan in a recent presentation to Moyne Shire Council.
The idea involved placing a roundabout at the intersection of Princes Highway and Lake View Road, at the edge of the popular Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve.
Councillor Jim Doukas said the plan wasn't well received by his colleagues.
"You should have heard the councillors' response to that. I mean, you've got to be kidding," Cr Doukas said.
The department has been grappling with how to improve safety along the hazardous stretch of road. Not only is the entrance to Tower Hill situated at a bend in the highway less than 200 metres from the crest of a hill, but the busy Lake View Road intersection is just 250 metres from the crest on the other side.
Cr James Purcell said the safety issues needed to be addressed, but a roundabout wouldn't help.
"That idea came completely out of the blue," he said.
"In my opinion it's got no legs at all. I think it's a case of a bunch of people sitting in the Melbourne CBD thinking 'hey, this is a good idea'.
"From our point of view it was quickly shut down and we believe they were listening, but time will tell."
The Standard understands the government doesn't currently intend to install a roundabout.
The department recently set up several traffic counters and cameras along the highway between the Southern Cross Road intersection and Koroit-Port Fairy Road intersection.
The Standard asked the department why it was gathering traffic data along that stretch of the highway and whether it formed part of a bigger plan.
"We temporarily installed traffic counters and cameras on the Princes Highway to undertake local traffic evaluation in the area," a government spokesperson said.
"We're continually monitoring our state's transport network for potential improvements to ensure all road users can get where they need to go safely."
They declined to elaborate on why that stretch was being assessed, or what broader plans it had for the area.
Cr Purcell was baffled by the monitoring equipment.
"They already know it's one of the busiest roads in the state, they don't need traffic counters to tell them that, so who knows what they're doing," he said.
"I've said to them heaps of times: just fix the surface, don't worry about roundabouts and barriers, that would get rid of 90 per cent of the issues I hear about from locals."
The government invested $11.3 million in May 2020 to renovate Tower Hill. Part of that money has been used to resurface the lower section of Lake View Road, as well as Tower Hill's entrance carpark adjacent to the highway.
Cr Purcell said he had long called for the park's entrance and exit points to be reversed, with cars entering from Lake View Road and exiting onto the highway.
"They're not going to increase the width of the current entrance road, so it's always going to be an issue getting in," he said.
"If you build slip lanes both ways for Lake View Road and sign it well, making that the entrance, it would be a much safer way of doing it.
"I don't know why they've never considered that plan seriously. Sometimes things are just accepted or rejected out of hand."
