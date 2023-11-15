Second monitor appointed in plan to rebuild community confidence in council

A second municipal monitor has been appointed at Glenelg Shire to assist the council in rebuilding confidence in the community.
Local Government Minister Melissa Horne appointed Steven Kingshott, who has joined Jim Gifford for a three-month stint with the south-west council from Monday, November 13, 2023.
It comes after the council appointed acting chief executive officer Greg Wood on November 10 following weeks of uncertainty. He replaced CEO Paul Phelan who resigned after just 10 months in the job, and just two days after deputy mayor Jayden Smith quit, citing major behavioural issues within the council.
The municipal monitors' appointment will expire on February 13, 2024.
Ms Horne said in a statement the monitors would be tasked with supporting good governance at the council, guiding the recruitment of a new CEO and compiling a report for the minister.
She said Mr Kingshott brought significant experience to his role having worked in senior positions in organisational development and risk management at companies including oil and gas company ExxonMobil.
He also has a decade of experience in local government after serving as a councillor and mayor in Williamstown in Melbourne.
Mr Kingshott was also a board member at Melbourne Water.
Ms Horne said the monitors' terms of reference direct them to assist councillors in the understanding and execution of their statutory roles and responsibilities as representatives of the community.
They will also guide the best-practice engagement between members of the council and between councillors and shire staff, she said.
