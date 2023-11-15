'It would be a fairy tale ending': Trainer pays tribute to retiring jockey

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver will have one of his last rides for top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith before he hangs up his saddle after an illustrious career in Perth next month.
Smith has booked Oliver to ride Triple Missile in the $1.5 million Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes at Ascot on December 2. Oliver started his career as an apprentice in Perth in 1988 and has gone on to be Australia's greatest jockey winning 129 Group 1 races.
Smith, who trained with great success in Perth before moving to Warrnambool in 2019 said he's delighted to give Oliver one of his last rides in a Group 1 feature.
"I go back a long way with Ollie," the astute trainer told The Standard.
"I'll never forget I gave him one of his first rides as an apprentice on a horse called Top Label at Ascot back in 1988. We've had a fair bit of luck over the years. Ollie has been a champion jockey.
"His record is outstanding. It would be a fairy tale ending for Ollie and I if he could win on Triple Missile in the Winterbottom. It's fitting his career ends in Perth as that's where it started."
Triple Missile and stablemate Tuvalu leave Warrnambool on Sunday before flying out from Sydney on Monday to contest races at the rich Perth carnival and Smith said both horses are in great order.
Tuvalu is set to run in the $1.5 Group 1 Railway Stakes on November 25 and the $1.5 million Group 1 Northerly Stakes on December 9.
"I can't fault the condition of Triple Missile and Tuvalu," he said. "We could have kept on running Triple Missile and Tuvalu in races over the Melbourne spring carnival but the Perth races were a great option. They're offering great prize-money in their feature races at the carnival."
Jamie Kah makes the trip to Perth to ride Tuvalu.
