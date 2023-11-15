The Standard
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'It would be a fairy tale ending': Trainer pays tribute to retiring jockey

By Tim Auld
November 15 2023 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion jockey Damien Oliver, pictured at the Warrnambool races in 2022, will finish his career in Perth. File picture
Champion jockey Damien Oliver, pictured at the Warrnambool races in 2022, will finish his career in Perth. File picture

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver will have one of his last rides for top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith before he hangs up his saddle after an illustrious career in Perth next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.