The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Compelling need': Case builds for new aged care facility

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 15 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
May Noonan Steering Group chair Chris O'Connor and member Des McKinnon at the community drop-in session in Terang on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
May Noonan Steering Group chair Chris O'Connor and member Des McKinnon at the community drop-in session in Terang on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Terang residents have spoken of the vital need for more aged care beds and feeling disadvantaged as the town is left with just 15 beds for all elderly residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help