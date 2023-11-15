'Compelling need': Case builds for new aged care facility

Terang residents have spoken of the vital need for more aged care beds and feeling disadvantaged as the town is left with just 15 beds for all elderly residents.
Residents attended a community drop-in session in Terang on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 to share their views to help build a business case to show the "compelling need" for a new aged care facility.
Various ages highlighted the need for a dedicated Terang facility, their concerns around the lack of beds and how elderly residents shouldn't have to leave their home town to move into care elsewhere, which made it difficult for ageing partners and families to visit.
Terang residents Debbie Cust and Tracy O'Brien said it was an issue that affected the whole town and said the situation was "shocking" and "terrible".
The number of aged care beds in the town dropped from 55 to 15 following Lyndoch Living's closure of the May Noonan aged care facility in July 2023.
Terang-Mortlake Health Service's Mount View Aged Care Facility has the remaining 15 beds.
"Mount View's not big enough for a town this size," Mrs O'Brien said.
The women said while they wouldn't need aged care for a long time they wanted to know it was available in the town and people's situation and care needs could change at a moment's notice.
May Noonan Steering Group member Des McKinnon said Terang was "a poor relation" to towns in the immediate area with aged care facilities.
"It's unfortunate we've ended up in this mess and lost 40 beds from May Noonan," Mr McKinnon said.
Terang residents Frank, 89, and Val, 88, Moloney live independently but said the town needed another aged care provider.
Joyce Gore, 92, said she was concerned beds weren't available in Terang and she'd like to see Mount View extended.
"I love Terang," Mrs Gore said. "I don't want to leave Terang."
She said her husband Doug, the town's long-serving pharmacist, was a Mount View resident until he died two years ago.
"He had wonderful care," she said. "They looked after him like he was their own father."
Steering group member Murray Whiting said it was important for a town of Terang's size to have suitable aged care facilities.
"You want to see it progress, not go backwards," Mr Whiting said.
"Most people are long-term residents and they want to be able to stay here. They don't want the Hilton or anything, they just want a local facility.
"Some of them have said 'I'm going to need it soon' and others are saying 'my parents will need it' or 'I know I'll need it at some point in time'. It is right across the board.
"We know the people of the town want it but we need to prove it and this will form part of our business case. It's not people turning up to a meeting, this is in their own words - here's what they think."
Steering group member and Corangamite Shire councillor Geraldine Conheady said council recognised high-end aged care was vital in the Corangamite Shire and especially in Terang.
"Terang is part of the Corangamite Shire so we're providing support where it's needed," she said.
Steering group chair Chris O'Connor has been working with Warrnambool-based consultancy firm SED Regional Advisory to research and demonstrate the need for greater aged care provision in Corangamite Shire, especially Terang.
A fact sheet was distributed as part of Wednesday's session and stated the creation of any new government-funded residential places in Terang was "unlikely" in the short to medium term.
"The most compelling indicator for the need of replacement beds in Terang is that there was a fully-occupied, profitable aged care home in Terang before its association with Lyndoch Living," it said.
It found Terang's ageing population is projected to grow significantly in the next 20 years and all age groups over 65 years across the Corangamite Shire are also expected to increase in the same period.
It found without a new facility, Terang's increased demand would put additional pressure on aged care providers in nearby towns and limit them from "absorbing any overflow of numbers from Terang".
Terang's lack of aged care capacity will also have a broader impact with it likely "to encourage flight to larger regional centres, creating long-term population migration impacts".
Mr O'Connor said he was pleased with the interest at the drop-in session and was expecting a strong response to the online survey, which would remain open for the next couple of weeks.
To fill in the survey online go to surveymonkey.com/r/terangagedcare
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.