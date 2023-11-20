Developer overjoyed at 'unfathomable' success of sprintcar racing game

After a thrilling fourth round of the SRA Series at Allansford's Premier Speedway on November 18, fans have to wait until December 16 for the next race.
In the meantime, some have turned to driving the track themselves in the racing game SCREAM - Sprint Car Racing Evolved Action on Mud.
Developed almost solely by Koroit man Mahda Christopher Greene-Moon, the project has made steady progress since its initial release in October 2022.
The game's Facebook group has grown to almost 100 members since The Standard last spoke to Mr Greene-Moon in May 2023.
The developer said when he released SCREAM's first build, he never expected it to become so successful.
"I've got 3000 views and 1000 plays of this game in a year. I'm blown away by that," he said.
"But I'm not looking at the numbers at all, I'm just stoked that anyone's interested."
The idea for SCREAM grew from Mr Greene-Moon's desire to form a community for speedway fans who couldn't afford to attend meetings or races.
The game's code is available publicly so players are able to personally assist with development, and Mr Greene-Moon intends to keep it that way.
"I'm trying to keep commercialism out of it as much as possible. It's more a representation of the fun and spirit of racing rather than the money side," he said.
While the addition of tracks at Avalon and Simpson are on the horizon, the developer is currently focused on the virtual Premier Speedway.
"As of the latest update, you can actually drive out to the pit lane and see some trucks that have finally arrived," he said.
"You can also drive around to the Warrnambool-side canteen. It's coming together to be a pretty fun interactive little place."
With an extensive to-do list including track wear and a dynamic weather system, it appears work on SCREAM is nowhere near complete.
But Mr Greene-Moon said he "couldn't be happier" with the progress it had made so far, and wants to continue development in his free time.
"I think the playability of the game is a lot better now," he said.
"You can load it up and hit fast laps straight away.
"Back in May it wasn't quite there, it was a bit janky and didn't play in the browser very well. Now it does."
SCREAM can be played online at mahda.itch.io/scream.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.