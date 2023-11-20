The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Developer overjoyed at 'unfathomable' success of sprintcar racing game

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated November 21 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mahda Christopher Greene-Moon showcases his racing game SCREAM. Pictures by Sean McKenna
Mahda Christopher Greene-Moon showcases his racing game SCREAM. Pictures by Sean McKenna

After a thrilling fourth round of the SRA Series at Allansford's Premier Speedway on November 18, fans have to wait until December 16 for the next race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.