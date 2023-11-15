Behind the Stumps: State selection a 'great feeling' for rising talent

A talented Warrnambool teenager says she is "humbled and excited" by the opportunity to represent her state and community on the national stage.
Hannah Rooke, 18, will make her debut for Victoria Country in the women's section of the Australian Country Cricket Championships which will take place in Newcastle from January 3, 2024.
The talented spinner from Brierly-Christ Church, who is currently plying her trade in Essendon Maribyrnong Park's first XI in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition, said it was an exciting feeling to receive the phone call to say she was selected.
"It's pretty cool to be selected, I'm humbled and excited to be honest," she said.
"By the sounds of it, we've got a really strong squad. There's obviously a few girls from other country areas who I haven't met yet but I'm really looking forward to getting to know them.
"It's a special connection you're going to have no matter what."
Rooke will be joined in the 14-player squad by fellow Warrnambool representatives Steph Townsend and Tiegan Kavanagh, as well as Port Fairy young gun Maddie Green. Casterton's Alyssa Humphries also returns to the squad.
The teenager, who recently finished her final exams at Warrnambool College and plans to take a gap year in 2024, said it was "amazing to see" so many south-west based players recognised.
"It's special to have Steph and Tiegan involved, as well as Maddie Green and Alyssa Humphries out Casterton way," she said.
"When I got told they were in I just knew it was going to be a really good group of girls. Hopefully we can do alright.
"It's cool to think you're not only representing yourself but your family and community. It's a great feeling."
While focusing on her exams, Rooke enjoyed the opportunity to play in the local competition with Brierly's women's team but will now turn her attention back to premier cricket after returning a few weeks ago.
"I love the club, it's been a club for so many years with my family and there's so many good girls down there," she said of Brierly-Christ Church.
"It's always great to be able to play there and give back a bit. I train Mondays and Wednesdays with those girls, it's so much fun and they all want to get better.
"They've given me so much and helped me out with my cricket."
Steph Townsend, who coaches Koroit in WDCA division two, plays her premier cricket with Geelong and is a champion, multiple premiership winning netball player with Nirranda, will captain the Victoria Country team once again, with level three coach Keith Jansz to mentor the group.
The squad has been chosen specifically for the Twenty20 format with a strong mix of youth and experienced players.
Full squad:
Steph Townsend (Warrnambool, captain); Amy Yates (Mornington Peninsula); Tiegan Kavanagh (Warrnambool); Madi Albers (Puckapunyal); Maddie Green (Geelong); Alyssa Humphries (Casterton); Jess Bohn (Phillip Island); Hannah Rooke (Warrnambool); Kate Shallard (Bendigo); Megen Wrigglesworth (Bundalaguah); Grace Jones (Torquay); Sarah Mannes (Bendigo); Renee Moffitt (Ballarat); Tammy Norquay (Bendigo).
Two of the most talented cricketers in the Warrnambool region will come directly head-to-head on Saturday in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition.
Fletcher Cozens (Geelong) and Ethan Boyd (Fitzroy-Doncaster) both made their first XI debuts in the same game on the opening day of the clash last weekend but will square off on day two.
Boyd, the right-arm pace bowler from Allansford-Panmure will bowl to Cozens - who is Hawkesdale-based but plays with West Warrnambool - at some point through the day, with the Cats needing 342 for victory at the Geelong Cricket Ground.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one clash between Mortlake and Wesley Yambuk Titans this Saturday has been shifted to D.C Farran Oval.
The round seven fixture, originally scheduled to be played at Walter Oval in Warrnambool was moved due to the turf wicket not being suitable.
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod said he expected the ground to be available for the round nine match between Wesley Yambuk Titans and Dennington on Saturday, December 2.
"It had to be moved, the wicket was a bit soft but we've got a planned return date to get cricket back on there," he said.
"Some work was done on it after the footy season but it's not quite ready. We want to make sure it's in good shape for cricket.
"The curators will get it up and going."
Talented Pomborneit cricketer Nellie Sadler had a day to remember in the Colac association women's match on Sunday, November 12 against Stoneyford.
The talented youngster snared 6-8, the best ever figures for a Pomborneit female player as her team restricted the opposition to just 19.
Sadler, who also plays division three for the Bulls, had five of her wickets bowled on the day.
Will Layley (Ecklin) 40; David Murphy (Pomborneit) 87; Johno Benallack (Cobden) 97no; Parker Walsh (Cobden) 48 and 2-7; Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Princetown) 51; Grant Place (Pomborneit) 33 and 2-26; Ryan Mottram (Heytesbury Princetown) 41; Paul Vogels (Heytesbury Princetown) 41 and 2-6; William Rowbottom (Boorcan) 4-36; Oscar Sanderson (Ecklin) 3-29; Danussika Bandara (Pomborneit) 2-28.
Alastair Templeton (Port Fairy) 80; Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels) 62 and 3-17; Theo Opperman (Merrivale) 74; Aaron Williams (Port Fairy) 76; Rukshan Weerasinghe 101; Jason Mungean (Wesley Yambuk Titans) 64 and 1-24; James Elford (Northern Raiders) 86no; Sam Thewlis (Brierly-Christ Church) 19 and 4-37; Isaac Fowler (West Warrnambool) 5-17; Matt Price (Nestles) 5-19; Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure) 4-22.
