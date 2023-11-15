The Standard
Teen pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

By Jessica Greenan
November 15 2023 - 2:06pm
A male teenager was treated for back pain and taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Warrnambool.
A teenager is in hospital after colliding with a car in Warrnambool.

