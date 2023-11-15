Teen pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

A teenager is in hospital after colliding with a car in Warrnambool.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to reports of "a car versus pedestrian" at about 12.30pm on Wednesday, November 15.
The male was treated for back pain before being taken to South West Healthcare in a stable condition.
It comes after Warrnambool police Senior Constable Ross Hatton this month called on motorists to pay attention while using roundabouts at Warrnambool zebra crossings after a driver hit a motorised scooter.
A man was driving north along Liebig Street on November 3, 2023, at 11am when he failed to give way to two women crossing the road at the Koroit Street intersection.
The woman using the walker suffered minor injuries to her leg while the other woman was not injured. They were both transported to South West Healthcare.
