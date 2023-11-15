The Standard
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

South-west man on trial charged with raping his wife in family home

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 15 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west man on trial charged with raping his wife in family home
South-west man on trial charged with raping his wife in family home

A south-west man is on trial charged with raping and assaulting his wife in the family home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.