South-west man on trial charged with raping his wife in family home

A south-west man is on trial charged with raping and assaulting his wife in the family home.
The 36-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to six charges in the Warrnambool County Court.
The charges include two counts each of common assault and rape, reckless conduct endangering life and an alternative charge of common assault.
In opening addresses on Wednesday, November, 15, 2023, prosecutor Andrew Moore said the allegations related to three incidents in the family home between 2019 and 2020.
He said jurors would hear evidence from the alleged victim, her friend and a Victoria Police detective.
Mr Moore alleged the man twice raped the woman and held her head under water so she could not breathe.
The jury heard the prosecution would allege the couple had separated at the time of the alleged offences but were living in the same house.
Barrister John Lavery said that was in issue and the pair remained in an intimate relationship.
He said his client was an innocent man and the allegations were a "pack of lies".
The trial before Judge John Kelly continues.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Emma House 1800 366 238; South West CASA 5564 4144; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
