Cricket association reveals 'strong, in-form' team for representative match

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is preparing to take in a spin-heavy attack when it kicks off its Festival of Cricket representative campaign against South West Cricket on Sunday, November 19.
Coach Jason Mungean confirmed the team - to be captained by Nestles champion Geoff Williams - was ramping up preparations for the Melbourne Country Week carnival, and was looking forward to taking on its neighbouring association at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
Mungean said the 12 players selected in the team were nicely "balanced", with a strong contingent of spinning options including Rommel Shahzad, Jake Louth, Alex Jennings and captain Williams.
"We have selected a team with Melbourne Country Week in mind, that gives players an opportunity to put their best foot forward," Mungean told The Standard.
"The team is balanced, there are four spinners, all who could play an important role in taking wickets while containing the opposition.
"Shahzad, Louth and Jennings all have played higher level cricket. Also don't forget the experienced pace attack of (Hank) Schlaghecke and (Craig) Britten who have both led from the front with the new ball. It's quite a strong attack."
Mungean said the batting mix was dynamic and with the potential to be quite destructive.
"We are being led by Geoff Williams, a guy who has taken his game to new levels in the last few years," he said.
"He will be joined by Jacob Fishwick who has country week experiences with South West and then we will expose the future of the WDCA with (Damon) Cooper, (Theo) Opperman and Jennings to bat in the middle. We also have Louth, (Alex) Browne, (Kade) Parker and the in-form Craig Britten so the batting looks strong, in-form and exciting."
The highly-regarded mentor said it was important to be on their guard against South West Cricket.
"It's a strong team who could do anything, but we can't take the opposition lightly as they have plenty of talent, so it should be a great game," he said.
The representative clash will kick off at 10.30am.
Festival of Cricket team: Geoff Williams (Nestles, captain); Jacob Fishwick (Northern Raiders); Damon Cooper (Brierly Christ Church); Theo Opperman (Merrivale); Alex Jennings (Port Fairy); Jake Louth (Northern Raiders); Kade Parker (Allansford-Panmure); Alex Browne (Northern Raiders); Craig Britten (Russells Creek); Rommel Shahzad (Allansford-Panmure); Nigel Mupurura (Koroit); Hank Schlaghecke (North Warrnambool Eels)
