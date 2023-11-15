The Standardsport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket association reveals 'strong, in-form' team for representative match

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
November 15 2023 - 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Raiders all-rounder Alex Browne has been selected in the team. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Northern Raiders all-rounder Alex Browne has been selected in the team. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is preparing to take in a spin-heavy attack when it kicks off its Festival of Cricket representative campaign against South West Cricket on Sunday, November 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.