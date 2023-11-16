Tightly-held Guthrie Heights apartment for sale

With its stately architecture, elevated position and central location, it's no wonder Guthrie Heights is such a highly sought-after apartment complex.
The apartment has an air of grandeur, and history would suggest is named as a nod to prominent Scottish businessman James Dickson (1829 - 1896), who moved to Warrnambool in 1855. His home "Guthrie" stood on the corner of Liebig and Merri Streets.
This property was built in 1997 and according to selling agent Penny Adamson, is a quality construction that's tightly-held. "But really, as they say in real estate, it's all about the location," she adds.
Just one block from the main street, the dress circle location is the ultimate in inner city living.
There's easy access to Warrnambool's theatre, gallery, library, cafes, restaurants and the CBD's specialty shopping. It's also a relaxing walk to the beach and Lake Pertobe.
One of six apartments within the complex, this is an idyllic retirement option.
There's easy lift access in the entrance foyer to the downstairs carpark, which comes complete with your own lockable walk-in storage room.
The apartment's living areas are all on one level, with minimal stairs to navigate from the entrance. From here, the open-plan living space has glass expanses to the south and north, showcasing stunning views of the city skyline, Lake Pertobe and the Southern Ocean beyond.
Blessed with a spacious central kitchen, the heart of the home comes complete with generous bench space, which is complemented with brilliant storage, including a pantry.
The two bedrooms are well-sized and both have excellent storage. Each also has its own well-appointed bathroom, which are conveniently located to each bedroom and the main living areas.
There is also a spacious study area that could make the perfect home office.
An expansive north-facing balcony flows from the main living area and provides an idyllic sun trap to relax or entertain family and friends.
A quaint front courtyard is accessible from both the main bedroom and living room.
This is a delightful apartment with classical grace and grandeur - an inspection is sure to impress.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.