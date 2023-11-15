The last frontier

This land consists of approx. 280-290 acres of scenic, undulating farming land with incredible varying topography, with the additional 40-50 acres made up of natural bush, a diverse range of native vegetation, including grasses, shrubs, trees and flowering plants.
With stunning views of the coastline, ocean and surrounding rural hinterlands, it is subdivided into six main paddocks.
There is new fencing throughout, a machinery/wool shed, stockyards and a bore with natural spring water to troughs.
The property contains parts of McPhails Creek and abuts Johnstone Creek, with beautiful Swan Lake 50 metres away and accessible by vehicle track.
The whole property is a nature lover's paradise, abutting the rugged, beautiful Discovery Bay Coastal Reserve - a backdrop for hiking, birdwatching, dune buggying and beachcombing.
These coastal reserves and national parks are accessed and linked via the 250km Great South West Walk nearby.
The farm comprises five crown allotments, great for anyone who may wish to pursue tourism and lifestyle options.
