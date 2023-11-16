'Event for everyone': Tennis cardio challenge hopes to smash world record

Organisers behind a Warrnambool-based cardio tennis challenge are hoping the community can come together to break a world record and raise funds for charity.
The 'Cardio Tennis Charity Challenge' will be held at Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday, November 25, 2023, with the goal of filling the venue's 26 grass courts with more than 187 players for an hour-long session at the one time.
The event will also raise money to create a pool of funds for school students involved in Standing Tall in Warrnambool - an in-school mentoring program - to get involved in the sport.
Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club committee member Shane Gedye, who took up tennis after his football playing days finished, is hoping people get behind the challenge.
"We just want to make it a community event for everyone," he said. "If we can come together and break a record, it'd be nice.
"There is a bit of a unwritten record in the UK that there was 187 people playing cardio so we want to try and beat that."
Tennis coaches from across south-west Victoria are getting on-board the challenge.
"Each coach will have seven to eight players on each court," Geyde said. "You'll just play little games, it doesn't matter what age group you are or what ability.
"You can play a seven-year-old, 10-year-old in the same group, mums and dads, boys and girls, doesn't matter."
Gedye said the goal of the day was "to have a bit of fun".
"We'll play some music over the speakers, might have a bit of 'Rocky' playing before we go on court," he said. "We just want people to come with a good attitude, if you want to come fancy dress, there will be a few surprises on the day."
The tennis challenge will be followed by a barbeque, drinks and live music from John Brereton.
