Friday, 17 November 2023
Warrnambool athletes get opportunity to shine on home track

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
November 17 2023 - 5:27pm
Warrnambool Little Athletics Club's Beau Morrison, 10, and Charlotte Staaks, 11, will compete in the relay event. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Young athletes are gearing up to impress on their home track at this weekend's Western Country Region relay carnival in Warrnambool.

