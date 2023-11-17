Warrnambool athletes get opportunity to shine on home track

Young athletes are gearing up to impress on their home track at this weekend's Western Country Region relay carnival in Warrnambool.
Brauerander Park athletics track will host the November 19 event after re-opening in March following a multi-million dollar upgrade.
The carnival will bring athletes to Warrnambool from 18 other Little Athletics centres such as Ballarat, Hamilton, Portland, Ararat and Casterton.
Warrnambool Little Athletics coach Mark Jansz, who highlighted participation and fun as the focus of the event and qualification a bonus, was thrilled to see the carnival back in the seaside city for the first time in several years.
"It's the first time most of these kids would have represented Warrnambool on the home track so it's going to be a great experience," he said.
Warrnambool will be represented by more than 45 athletes making up a combination of 36 teams, with ages ranging from under nines to under 15s.
Participants can contest boys, girls and mixed 4x100m and 4x200 relays, as well as a Swedish relay (100m, 300m, 200m, 400m combination), with first-placed teams or teams with strong times qualifying for the state relay championships.
Athletes will be encouraged to support their teammates on the day.
"If you compare it to the regional track and field events where everyone's doing their own events, there is only one race on the track at one time," Jansz said. "If you're not racing, you're supporting the team.
"On the home track it should be an even greater level of support."
Jansz said Warrnambool Little Athletics Centre, which held its Friday night competitions at Brauer College last season during the track upgrade, had seen a rise in memberships since returning to Brauerander Park.
"It's been great to be back.. and have a normal athletics season has been really positive," Jansz said.
"Last year we were practising (relays) on grass surface and not with the proper distances, so to be on the track with all the proper markings... the kids can be exposed to it a few times before you get to the event."
The first race starts at 11am.
