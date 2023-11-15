'Renowned for flooding': City dips into reserves for $500,000 parking fix

Warrnambool City Council will dip into its reserves to pay for a $500,000 car park and drainage upgrade near a popular Allansford bakery.
The council initially planned to spend just $150,000 on the project but later found more work needed to be done.
Councillors backed the increased spend saying it was better to be thorough than half-hearted.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council's 2023-24 budget had identified that improved parking along Ziegler Parade was an "important project" to be delivered.
"When detailed plans were done for this project it was identified that drainage and road upgrade works would be required," he said
"There was considered to be little point fixing up car parking if the drainage and road was not in good condition.
"This increased the scope of the works and the budget increased to $500,000."
He said council planned to allocate reserve funding to ensure the project was done this financial year.
The council's city infrastructure director David Leahy said work on 10 parallel bays and one accessible parking space on the south side of Ziegler Parade out the front of the bakery was scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2024.
Bike lanes will be added to both sides of the road which will restrict informal parking on the north side of the street.
Cr Debbie Arnott said it was commonsense and good practice to do the project thoroughly from the beginning rather than only half-hearted and end up costing us a lot more down the track.
"Allansford has been renowned for flooding issues," Cr Arnott said.
"If doing this piece of work properly can help alleviate any of that and make the whole parking and pathways safer in front of the Freckled Duck business, it's a very good outcome."
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the business had "grown greater than Topsy" in recent years.
"It's beaten us all in terms of expectations and the traffic flow that's increased," he said.
"I'm all for making it easier in terms of giving more funding to make sure we get the answers to this particular problem right because Allansford has really special problems in terms of their drainage and the water flooding issues.
"I don't want this project to happen in such a way that it just compounds the current issues, so extra funding to help ensure it doesn't happen is a good thing."
For Freckled Duck owner Warren Keane, the success of the business which opened in June 2021 had come as a surprise.
"We never imagined in our wildest dreams it would be this popular," he said. "It's very busy. The locals love it."
Mr Keane said they get a lot of the tourist trade. "Depending on which way you come we're the first bakery on the Great Ocean Road or the last bakery," he said. "We get a lot of international travellers in."
Cr Vicki Jellie said it was great the business was doing well.
She said they needed to formalise the drainage and parking and make it safer for children walking to school past there.
Councillors voted 5-0 to approve the project. Cr Max Taylor declared a conflict of interest and didn't vote.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.