Integrating AI and machine learning into search algorithms is revolutionising how content is ranked and optimised. Picture supplied

The Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) industry is currently experiencing a period of significant growth and transformation. Through 2023, Google's algorithm underwent countless changes, the most significant direction change still to come in their Search Generative Experience, which seeks to enhance search results into generative AI responses instead of the traditional ten blue links.



Transitioning to AI-generated search results that promise enhanced relevance and contextuality.

From this, the demand for SEO skills is more pronounced than ever. Businesses across various sectors recognise the critical role of search engine optimization in their online visibility and overall success.

If you're website is at a standstill in traffic from Google, an SEO Expert is someone that can step in and get the results to drive it forward.

The global SEO expertise demand is rising, with a study from Upwork showing that SEO is the number 1 in demand marketing skill. This growth is a testament to the rising importance of SEO and an indicator of the vast opportunities for professionals in this field.

Why? Two reasons, first up is the changing of Google's search algorithm:

From February to November 2023, Google rolled out five core updates. As is typical with core updates, these updates were not targeted at any specific type of content or website but aimed to improve search results' overall quality and relevance. Core updates are broad changes to Google's search algorithms and systems, meaning they cause a shake-up in the rankings of websites. Your business or website could have been impacted by this positively or negatively.

Secondly, the innovation seen within SEO is happening rapidly; with the introduction of AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard, the acceleration in productivity and processes in SEO techniques requires a constant finger on the pulse. Alongside algorithm updates guiding the focus on what Google wants to see, SEO experts are the people to rely on to be the frontiers in what's working and no longer working in SEO.

People-fist SEO strategy

The evolution of SEO has seen a significant shift towards people-first strategies.

This approach prioritises the needs and interests of the target audience, moving beyond traditional keyword optimisation.

Google talks about this openly in the Helpful Content documentation, a people-first approach in SEO strategies, advocating for original, high-quality content that prioritises user experience over search engine manipulation.

It stresses the importance of expertise, trustworthiness, and a good page experience, underscoring the need for genuinely helpful and satisfying content for readers.

Ten years ago, low-quality pages took a lion's share of the real estate on search results. In 2023, it's much easier to rank with a solid user experience that enables a person to quickly find what they're looking for.

This shift from search engine-focused content towards a more audience-centric approach means that an SEO practitioner needs to read and study these changes to implement them in their projects. With this expertise, websites may be protected.

AI and machine learning in SEO

Integrating AI and machine learning into search algorithms is revolutionising how content is ranked and optimised. This is in direct contrast to the people-first approach Google is explicitly stating.

This involves leveraging AI for tasks like semantic keyword analysis and predictive trend spotting, ensuring that SEO practices are data-driven and finely tuned to the nuances of AI and machine learning.

Google is also integrating its Search Generative experience to give AI-generated responses in searches; this is a potentially monumental shift for SEO experts to test out; they've just released their prototype in 120 countries has scope to entirely re-engineer the search results in a few years.

SEO career pathways and skills

The SEO industry offers a diverse range of roles, each requiring unique skills and expertise.

From technical SEO, focusing on website infrastructure, to content SEO, which involves creating search engine-friendly content, the field offers varied pathways. There are also roles in link building, keyword research, and SEO strategy development.

For the big companies of the world, you're going to need an Enterprise SEO expert, that can handle complex budget resource, product led SEO, and buy-in at the board level to get ideas into action.

This diversity means that individuals can pursue a career path that aligns with their specific skills and interests, whether technically inclined, creatively driven, or strategically minded.

Essential skills for SEO experts

Aspiring SEO experts need to equip themselves with various skills to excel. Technical skills such as understanding HTML, CSS, and JavaScript are fundamental for analysing website performance and implementing SEO strategies.

Equally important are content creation skills, including writing and editing, to produce SEO-friendly content. Analytical skills are crucial for interpreting data and making informed decisions.

This doesn't come easy, and requires years of work put into building, ranking, and dealing with changes in SEO to build the wealth of knowledge required to be labelled a pro.

A promising outlook for SEO experts

The rapid advancements in Google's algorithms, coupled with the integration of AI and machine learning, have set a new benchmark in search engine optimization.