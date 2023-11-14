The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

New Year's Eve alleged brawl aggressor preparing to fight charges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
November 15 2023 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Year's Eve alleged brawl aggressor preparing to fight charges
New Year's Eve alleged brawl aggressor preparing to fight charges

A Portland woman alleged to be the aggressor in a brawl at the city's 2022 foreshore New Year's Eve celebrations is fighting police charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.