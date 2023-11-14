New Year's Eve alleged brawl aggressor preparing to fight charges

A Portland woman alleged to be the aggressor in a brawl at the city's 2022 foreshore New Year's Eve celebrations is fighting police charges.
Wendy Evans, 43, appeared in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 charged with offences including riotous behaviour and affray.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge heard Ms Evans was facing three police briefs of evidence.
Two of those briefs had previously been scheduled for guilty plea hearings but Ms Evans had now instructed a lawyer to contest those charges on the basis she had an honest and reasonable belief in relation to her actions.
The magistrate was far from impressed, saying the matters had already been listed in court five times.
Police allege Ms Evans and two co-accused people attended New Year's Eve celebrations at the Portland foreshore in 2022.
There was an incident which led to a brawl involving two groups of people between the dodgem cars and a pirate ride.
A woman is alleged to have placed another woman in a headlock and made threats to kill her which sparked the brawl.
Then someone involved in the incident tried to steal an older woman's hair piece, which led to a push-and-shove, people being slapped, others being physically assaulted and punches thrown.
Ms Evans is accused of slapping four people.
Members of the public were so disturbed they intervened between the two groups of people.
It's understood a love triangle and simmering tensions sparked the fight.
There are various versions of the incident from those involved and only a few independent witnesses who provided a consistent version of events.
Police claim Ms Evans was extremely aggressive and trying to strike people.
But it was agreed another woman had started the incident by placing another woman in a headlock.
She pleaded guilty to unlawful assault in court on Tuesday and was placed on diversion and cannot be named.
A lawyer claimed Ms Evans had been trying to stop people involved in the incident.
If there is a contested hearing, police will call seven witnesses, including three people police currently classed as victims.
The magistrate adjourned Ms Evans' matters to a contest mention hearing on December 12, 2023 with two days set down for a contested hearing at the Warrnambool court on February 19, 2024.
