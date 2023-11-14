Taxi driver twice caught high on destructive drug methamphetamine

A magistrate claims it's "unbelievable" a Portland taxi driver was twice caught driving under the influence of destructive illicit drug methamphetamine.
Jason Humphries pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, to two counts of drug driving.
He was convicted and fined $1300 and banned from driving for 18 months.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the charges "beggared belief".
He said Humphries also had a prior conviction for drink driving in 2015 and it was unbelievable he was twice caught with meth in his system while driving.
Police told the court at 3.28pm on July 18 Humphries was intercepted and tested on Portland's Fawthrop Street.
He tested positive to meth and admitted using the drug two days before the test.
At 9.24am on July 26 Humphries was again pulled over while driving a white taxi.
He later underwent another test which was also positive to ice and he admitted using meth the previous day.
Humphries admitted his offending was "stupidity".
He said he had issues but was now being treated with medication and feeling much better even though he was now unemployed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.