The Standard
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

School spreads Christmas spirit with inaugural community gathering

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 15 2023 - 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy Consolidated School students get into the Christmas spirit to promote the school's inaugural community event, Carols by the Bluestone. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Port Fairy Consolidated School students get into the Christmas spirit to promote the school's inaugural community event, Carols by the Bluestone. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A south-west school is spreading the Christmas spirit across the community with its inaugural carols event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.