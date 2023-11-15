School spreads Christmas spirit with inaugural community gathering

A south-west school is spreading the Christmas spirit across the community with its inaugural carols event.
Port Fairy Consolidated School will present Carols by the Bluestone on the school grounds on December 1, 2023.
School principal Kate Anderson said a community carols was previously held at the town's Fiddler's Green, but it no longer ran.
"We reached out to the (Moyne Shire) council who was happy for us to take over," Ms Anderson said.
"I think as a school, the big thing for us is we're all about providing opportunities for the community - we do the (Port Fairy) marathon that has international competitors and we support the winter weekends with the twilight market.
"This is just another event for the whole community to come together."
Ms Anderson is organising the event alongside school teachers Leah Evans and Emily Williams.
She decided to set up the event because "everyone needs a carols".
"It's Christmas time, it's a great time to bring together everyone and have a really nice time together," Ms Anderson said.
"We're just having a go this year and we'll keep making it bigger and better."
She said the event, which would run from 6pm to 7.30pm on Friday, December 1, included performances from students alongside Warrnambool musician Michael Ferguson, the St Patrick's Primary School Port Fairy choir, Triptych and Erin Kumor. It is also supported by the Moyneyana Festival.
Ms Williams said it would be nice to bring the community together following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It doesn't matter where you're from or what school you go to, we want everyone here to just celebrate as Port Fairy," she said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic. Some food vendors will be on site on the day.
