'On the brink': Warrnambool rental affordability hits 10-year low

Renting in Warrnambool is more difficult than at any time since 2012 with the average low-income household on the brink of housing stress, according to a major nationwide study.
The report from social researchers SGS Economics & Planning compiled earnings, Census and rental data to calculate rental affordability for hundreds of postcodes across the country.
While the inner suburbs of big cities were the toughest place to rent, the data showed regional centres had become much more unaffordable since the COVID-19 pandemic and Warrnambool was no exception, recording worse overall affordability than Melbourne.
The study calculated a rental affordability index (RAI) for each postcode by comparing the area's average household income across 10 low to middle-income jobs, to its average rental costs. The common definition for housing stress is where rental or mortgage costs take up more than 30 per cent of the total household income.
In the report an area where the average rent consumed 30 per cent of the household income would get an RAI of 100. Any score below 100 would mean the average renter faced housing stress.
The latest data, from mid-2023, showed Warrnambool's RAI sitting at 103. That puts the average lower-income Warrnambool renter right on the brink with the trendline heading downwards.
Just three years ago, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warrnambool's RAI was 131, well within the "acceptable" rental range on SGS's scale. Since that point, affordability has crashed.
Affordability was similar in the 3284 postcode that includes Port Fairy, sitting at 105. Affordability is almost certainly even worse within Port Fairy itself, but the postcode runs north to Orford where rents are more reasonable.
Warrnambool's score put it below regional Victoria's average RAI of 112 and well below greater Melbourne's average score of 126. But there was variability among the different lower-income demographics used to calculate the RAI.
A dual income couple with two children in Warrnambool was in a comfortable position, recording an RAI of 233, well within the "very affordable" range. It was slightly more difficult for a couple earning the minimum wage with an RAI of 135.
A single income couple with children was finding it more difficult still, recording an RAI of 117, which put them in the "moderately unaffordable" range.
But the data showed some Warrnambool residents were deep into housing stress.
The average pensioner had an RAI of 82, making renting "unaffordable". A single parent working part time on benefits was worst off, with an RAI of 67, putting them well inside the "severely unaffordable" range and almost certainly in crippling rental stress.
This made Warrnambool the most unaffordable regional location for a single parent outside the greater Geelong and Torquay area.
The Standard reported in September that rental prices were trending steadily upwards, while vacancy rates hovered at near all-time lows, indicating prices were unlikely to drop any time soon.
At the same time, average monthly mortgage repayments in Warrnambool have jumped more than $2000 in the same three-year period that rental affordability has collapsed, putting a significant proportion of homeowners in mortgage stress.
