The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'Imagine what you could do': Turning crazy ideas into success stories

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Wadelton has raised millions for charity and holds the world record for holding his tongue to his nose. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Alex Wadelton has raised millions for charity and holds the world record for holding his tongue to his nose. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Alex Wadelton who holds the world record for touching his nose with his tongue and has raised about $2 million for charity shared his inspiring story in Warrnambool on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.