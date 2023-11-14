'Imagine what you could do': Turning crazy ideas into success stories

Alex Wadelton who holds the world record for touching his nose with his tongue and has raised about $2 million for charity shared his inspiring story in Warrnambool on Tuesday.
He was guest speaker at the Level Up 23 conference at the Lighthouse Theatre on November 14 which also included founder of popular Merry People gumboots Dani Pearce and co-founder of streetwear clothing social enterprise HoMie.
Among his long list of achievements, Mr Wadelton helped get a statue made of ex-St Kilda footballer Nicky Winmar's iconic stance against racism.
The idea - which took years to achieve - came to Mr Wadelton when he was working on advertising campaigns for the AFL.
Mr Wadelton spent 20 years of his career working in advertising for large agencies doing campaigns all around the world, including the launch of cricket's Big Bash League, before he switched focus.
He said one day he was flicking through a Guiness Book of World Records with his kids when he saw a picture of the recordholder of the longest time holding your tongue to your nose.
Deciding he could beat the 14-minute record, he started training. "I did it for a good cause because my wife's best friend was diagnosed with cancer. I thought maybe I'll make her laugh for a while," he said.
"I did 50 minutes and smashed the record to pieces....and raised lots of money for her, and Marcela got to smile for an hour which was great because she sadly passed on.
"But the world record lives on in her honour."
Mr Wadelton has also danced a marathon in his living room during the COVID-19 lockdowns to raise funds for charity, and worked with Russel Howcroft on a couple of books called Right-brain Workout that "sold really well".
Now, he said, he did corporate workshops, speeches and "a whole bunch of crazy ideas". "Basically my whole spiel is: 'I'm an idiot and I've done all these cool things. Imagine what you could do if you're smart'," he said.
Mr Wadelton also helped end the use of plastic promotional toys by Coles and Woolworths with his recreation of the Lion King scenes in landfill using their Ooshies.
"It went viral," he said. "We spent $35 on the website and it took a couple of weeks to bring it down," he said.
Dani Pearce's Merry People gumboots are a popular fashion statement now but it wasn't an overnight success.
Mrs Pearce said she came up with the idea 10 years ago but it took about five years to become profitable, and the past three or four years there had been "significant" growth.
"I grew up on a farm in country Victoria wearing gumboots," she said.
But when she moved from the dairy farm to Melbourne, she found it hard to locate a pair of waterproof shoes that she loved.
"I thought, what if I could bring the quality and functionality of the boots we had on the farm with a city fashionable product," she said.
The idea was born, and now she has a team of 20 staff and a product that often sells out.
"At the moment our US and UK businesses every week are selling more than Australia which is amazing," she said.
Co-founder of Australia's first-ever streetwear clothing social enterprise HoMie, Nick Pearce, spoke about his unique business model which used profits to provide employment to young people experiencing homelessness.
The Level Up conference was supported by Warrnambool City Council initiative The Ideas Place, LaunchVic and Business Events Victoria and aimed to encourage business operators in the south-west to unlock their "creative super powers".
