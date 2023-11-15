Brothers eager to bowl teams over on the cricket pitch

ISAAC Fowler is content with a decision to rejoin older brother Tyler on the cricket pitch.
The West Warrnambool recruit is forming a dangerous opening bowling partnership with his sibling - the Panthers' playing coach - in the early stages of the 2023-24 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season.
Isaac had a breakout game against reigning premier Nestles in round five, with a match-winning 5-17.
Tyler chimed in with 3-31 as the Panthers improved their win-loss record to 4-2 to sit second on the table.
Isaac, 22, said he decided to move to West Warrnambool in the off-season after a stint with South West Cricket outfit Woorndoo.
"I had a little bit of a chat with (captain) Benny (Threlfall) and Tyler last year but I committed one more year to Woorndoo," he said.
"This year I thought I'd take the step up and come across. It's quite nice to be playing back in the Warrnambool league.
"I played at Woodford when I was about 15."
The Mortlake-based cricketer, who has taken 11 wickets in his first six matches, likes working in tandem with Tyler.
"I have played a bit of divvy one cricket with Tyler, I played with him at Woodford for a couple of years," he said.
"It's actually quite nice to get up there and discuss tactics with him and try and work out batsmen together as the opening bowling attack."
Isaac said he was finding his way in the region's top competition again.
"It took a little bit trying to get my lines and lengths back," he said.
"There's really good batsmen down this way so I am trying to find my line and length so they can't score off any rubbish balls."
Isaac, who works as a lamb-marking contractor around the western district, is enjoying the challenge and can see himself plying his trade with the Panthers long term.
"I thought I'd come up and play a year or so with Tyler and the way I am enjoying it I'll probably be here for a long time I reckon," he said.
"They're a good bunch of blokes to play cricket with. It makes it really easy."
The Panthers play Allansford-Panmure (4-2) at Davidson Oval on Saturday, November 18.
