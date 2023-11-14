Speed a factor in truck roll-over that killed cattle

Speed was a factor in a truck roll-over that saw cattle killed or later euthanised north of Tyrendarra.
A Kenworth prime mover carrying livestock was travelling east on the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road on September 30, 2022, when the driver lost control on a sweeping right-hand bend.
The driver, Aaron Hussain, over-corrected, causing the truck to leave the road, narrowly missing other trucks, and collide with a fence.
He was not seriously injured.
Hussain pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on November 14, 2023, to careless driving.
The court heard several cows were killed or later euthanised.
Witnesses told police they observed the driver going too fast or hard around the bend.
The stretch of road is a signed 100kmh zone and there are several signs indicating a sharp turn ahead.
Hussain told police he started choking while driving and could not physically breath.
He said he had not long consumed a meat pie and while speed was a factor, his concentration was not entirely on the road as he was trying to get his breath back.
Of those collisions, 31 per cent resulted in serious injuries and 10 per cent involved lives being lost.
In 42 per cent of the collisions the truck driver was at fault and police laid charges including careless driving, impaired driving, failing to give way and failing to leave sufficient distance when following another vehicle.
On Tuesday Shaun Pascoe, representing Hussain, told the court his client was fortunate the accident did not have more serious outcomes.
He said the man had been a livestock driver for seven years and a truck driver for 13.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said drivers of heavy vehicles were held to a higher standard than other road users.
"Plainly because of the potential to cause chaos, carnage and mayhem on the roads," he said.
"Even by your own analysis you were driving too fast around that bend."
But the magistrate said the driver had a limited criminal history and the roll-over no doubt served as a wake up call about the "need to be vigilant at all times when driving a vehicle as large as that road train".
Hussain was convicted and fined $1800.
In 2022 the region's then road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said reducing road trauma was everyone's responsibility and truck drivers needed to avoid taking risks just as much as motorists needed to drive safely around heavy vehicles.
"A B-double truck can weigh 60 to 70 tonnes so if a driver falls asleep or loses control, or a car driver fails to give way, that truck is going to cause significant trauma or damage to whatever it hits," he said.
"And history shows us that when these heavy vehicles are involved in a collision, they can result in multiple fatalities, not just one."
