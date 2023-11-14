The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'Work in progress' golfer celebrates surprise classic victory

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Gibson was crowned the overall winner of the Shipwreck Coast Golf Classic on his first attempt. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Adrian Gibson was crowned the overall winner of the Shipwreck Coast Golf Classic on his first attempt. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A text message from a mate reminded Adrian Gibson he had plans to play in the Shipwreck Coast Golf Classic five days later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.