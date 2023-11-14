'Work in progress' golfer celebrates surprise classic victory

A text message from a mate reminded Adrian Gibson he had plans to play in the Shipwreck Coast Golf Classic five days later.
The laid-back approach paid off with the Warrnambool-based golfer winning the two-day competition - played at the Port Fairy and Warrnambool courses - on November 11-12, 2023.
Gibson, 39, was crowned overall winner for his consistent play.
The Warrnambool Football Netball Club general manager took out day one A-grade honours at Port Fairy with 37 stableford points on Saturday, playing off a handicap of 10.
He was then runner-up at Warrnambool on day two with 35 stableford points.
"I think everyone else must have played pretty poorly," Gibson joked.
"It was my first time (playing in it). I had a group of mates from Ararat who were coming down to play in it and they asked me to play with them.
"To be honest I forgot all about it until Monday and had a text message saying 'are we still on for this weekend?."
Gibson has played golf since he was 18 and is a member at Chalambar - a club in his home town of Ararat.
The father-of-two, who is in his second stint in Warrnambool, returned to the seaside city five years ago.
Many of his opponents in the Shipwreck Coast tournament were visitors to the area.
"Living in Warrnambool, I've been lucky enough to play them (the two courses) a fair bit more than anyone else," Gibson said.
"It (the win) came as a bit of a surprise. I really wasn't going there with any high hopes or expectations with my golfing ability but was lucky enough to have a couple of rounds and be in the mix.
"It was pretty cool to win it."
The Shipwreck Coast event impressed Gibson.
"It was really well run. These events on weekends can only sort of run with volunteers who make these days happen," he said.
"They were out there cooking lunch and providing drinks and food. It was great."
Gibson - dad to Max, 7, and Lily, 5, - is six months into his role as Warrnambool Football Netball Club general manager and is also preparing to open a cafe - Wilba and Co with his partner Jessica.
Golf is an outlet but the self-deprecating player describes himself "as a work in progress".
