South-west town at centre of national plan to fix farmers' health

Hamilton is at the centre of a national plan to improve farmers' health.
A new five-year strategy to reduce the comparatively higher mortality and morbidity rate of farmers compared to their city counterparts has been released.
People living in rural areas are expected to live five years less than those in metropolitan areas.
The document was penned by the National Centre for Farmer Health, a partnership between the Western District Health Service and Deakin University.
The plan was launched on Monday, November 13 with the help of its two new patrons, Minister for Agriculture Jaala Pulford and politician Hugh Delahunty.
NCFH director Alison Kennedy welcomed the new additions.
"Their unwavering dedication to the welfare of farmers and farming families aligns perfectly with our mission," she said.
"Their wealth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities for fostering transformative action on farms.
"Both Jaala and Hugh have a proven track record advocating for the needs of farmers and farming communities, making them ideal advocates for the NCFH."
The first of the five goals listed in the strategic plan included improving the culture of farmer health using evidence to influence and empower action.
The document stated it would review and re-design agricultural health and medical training to meet the needs of agri-health professionals and development opportunities.
Its second goal is to amplify NCFH initiatives on a national scale, namely by developing an expansion plan to test the feasibility of scaling existing delivery models.
The third is to become the partner of choice for initiatives relating to farmer health, well being and safety. In order to do that, it will develop and implement a new marketing strategy.
The fourth will focus on growing a sustainable workforce by implementing a targeted framework for recruitment and retention of all staff.
Finally to establish a sustainable funding model, it will establish and focus on its annual income goals.
