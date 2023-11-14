The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

South-west town at centre of national plan to fix farmers' health

JG
By Jessica Greenan
November 14 2023 - 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Centre for Farmer Health director Alison Kennedy addresses the crowd at the launch of its new five-year strategic plan. Picture supplied.
National Centre for Farmer Health director Alison Kennedy addresses the crowd at the launch of its new five-year strategic plan. Picture supplied.

Hamilton is at the centre of a national plan to improve farmers' health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.