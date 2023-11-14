New outdoor performance space starts with successful show

The first-up concert at Warrnambool Community Garden Amphitheater has produced short and long-term gains for organisers.
The Live at the Quarry event held on Saturday attracted an estimated 500 people.
The day featured local performers, children's activities and food vendors.
Warrnambool Community Garden deputy-convenor Courtney Mathew said the event was a reward for effort.
"We are delighted by the embrace of this space by the community," Ms Mathew said.
"It has been a long time coming so it was wonderful to see so many smiling faces."
Plans for the amphitheater were first drawn up in 2016, with work beginning three years later.
Like all inaugural events, both assets and deficiencies were laid bare.
These observations were welcomed by organisers as important learning tools.
"Accessibility is an issue but we do have plans in place to improve that with ramps to be constructed, so we have access to people of all mobility," Ms Mathew said.
"We also have plans to build two more permanent toilets, which will limit the amount of portable toilets that need to be brought in for events.
"But there were so many positives, the space itself was perfect for people to sit back and watch the music.
"The slope provided everyone with really clear views of the performers."
Ms Mathew said the community garden's events committee would meet soon to review the opening day.
This review will help inform guidelines and rules to be put in place for future events.
Ms Mathew said the aim was to be able to hire the space out to other groups and organisers to hold their events in.
"We just need these events to align with our values of benefiting the community and promoting sustainability," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.