Dangerous dog claims leads to brawl, men punched unconscious

Simmering tensions over a dangerous dog led to two men being knocked unconscious during a melee outside a Portland home.
Peter Smail and Paul Jones admitted their involvement in the brawl that involved three generations of a Portland family.
They pleaded guilty to offences in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday November 14, 2023.
The court heard the pair attended a property in Garden Street about 6.30pm on February 16.
Jones put his fists up in the victim's face and yelled abuse.
The victim's son ran to his grandfather's house, located next door.
The grandfather came out and asked the two men what they thought they were doing.
He was punched to the right side of his chest causing pain.
Jones threatened to kill the man, who feared for his life.
He then punched the grandfather in the jaw, causing him to fall unconscious and drop to the ground, hitting a concrete driveway.
The court heard nearby neighbours heard the altercation and called Triple Zero (000).
A second melee then took place out on the street, resulting in Smail being knocked unconscious.
Police said up to four people were involved in the first fight but it was unclear who was part of the second melee.
The grandfather suffered a nasal fracture, cuts and abrasions to his forehead and knee, and soft tissue injuries.
Police were called and Smail denied the assault but admitted being at the property.
He never made an official report about being knocked out, the court heard.
On Tuesday a lawyer said Smail and Jones had been friends for 40 years.
She said there'd been an ongoing saga involving the victim's dog, which she alleged attacked Jones, resulting in him being hospitalised and requiring a skin graft.
She said it was one of two significant incidents involving the dog.
The lawyer said more recently the dog was found without a muzzle on and had been seized in October.
She said tensions over the dog had led to the offending, but the offenders had since admitted it had escalated to a point it should not have.
Smail also pleaded guilty to speeding at more than 35kmh over the speed limit with a blood alcohol content of .157.
That occurred on May 13 when Smail was a P-plater and was not allowed to drive with any alcohol in his system.
Jones and Smail were assessed as suitable for a community corrections order.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge labelled the case as a "glorified neighbourhood dispute".
He said three generations of one family were involved, punches were thrown and people knocked out which was unacceptable in any community that claimed to be civilised.
The magistrate said it was a pretty common dispute that had a history, but the defendants had accepted responsibility by pleading guilty.
He said the incident had caused a great deal of stress and bad blood to the victim and the victim's family.
Mr Lethbridge warned the men if they returned to court for similar offending they risked being jailed.
"You've had a good run, but this is your final opportunity," he said.
"You need to stop and think before you get involved again."
Smail was placed on an 18-month CCO with the conditions he complete 180 hours of community work, as well assessment, treatment and rehabilitation programs as requested.
He was also fined $950 for speeding and his driver's licence was cancelled for two years from May 13.
Jones was also placed on an 18-month CCO with the conditions he complete 120 hours of community work, as well assessment, treatment and rehabilitation programs as requested.
"If you breach those orders you will be resentenced and risk being imprisoned," the magistrate warned the men.
