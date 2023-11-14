Town's history group celebrates milestone

The group charged with tracing the history of Koroit and district is celebrating its own time in the spotlight.
The Koroit and District Historical Society is marking 40 years since its very first meeting.
The society emerged in 1983 from a concerned residents' campaign to save the old Tower Hill Common School, located in Victoria Park, from demolition.
This passionate group of campaigners was successful and the old school, once it was renovated, became home of the historical society.
On Saturday November 11, 2023, both the society and its historically significant building proved they still played an important part in the town when they took a prominent place at the annual Koroit Show.
The building provided the perfect backdrop to sideshow alley while inside the historical society members held an open day.
More than 100 people took the opportunity to go through the old school building to check out the treasures of the town's past.
Historical society president Margaret Trotter said the public interest on show day was pleasing.
"We had a lot of Koroit people who have lived in Koroit for a long time but had never been inside the building," Mrs Trotter said.
"They were pleasantly surprised about how well set up we are and the way we are preserving the town's history."
Mrs Trotter said the interest in the historical society and number of inquires received had grown since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family and property history are the two main forms of requests received.
