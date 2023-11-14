'On the up': Lawn bowler enjoys thrills of team sport

It's been a journey of fun, laughs and friendships since Roger Hill arrived at the Warrnambool Bowls Club six years ago.
The 68-year-old, originally from Hexham, retired to Warrnambool and was invited down to the Timor Street-based club to try out the sport with friends.
He hasn't looked back and now finds himself playing with the club's division one midweek pennant team in the Western District Playing Area competition.
"A couple of friends that were already involved at the club got me in and it's kind of gone from there," he said prior to the team's match against Lawn Tennis Bowls Club on Tuesday, November 14.
"I had no experience (playing lawn bowls), virtually none at all. Being consistent has probably been the hardest thing, that's the number one thing with the sport.
"But at my age the biggest thing for me socially is mixing and meeting different people which is what you get with the sport. You meet different people every week with bowls which is one of the best things."
Hill said it was a strong competition to play in and believed his team was heading in a strong trajectory after a tough start to the season.
"It's a good standard (division one). The Warrnambool Bowls Club is probably a little bit light on at the moment though in division one but it's all good," he said.
"We started off the season with three losses but have managed to win a couple in a row. We're on the up I hope.
"It's all a lot of fun though. The three people I'm playing with are all 80 or above. We have a good time."
Warrnambool Gold registered a dominant 83-52 win on the day, defeating Lawn Green to continue its strong form, with Hill's rink of Imke Gill, Russell Anderson and Graeme Sharp particularly productive to secure a 36-16 victory.
In other division one results on Tuesday, City Memorial Diamonds won 81-53 on the road against Terang Blue, City Sapphires defeated Koroit Orange 68-48 at home and Timboon Maroon defeated Port Fairy Gold 75-55.
After six completed rounds, City Diamonds sit on top of the table and remain the only undefeated side, with Timboon Maroon sitting in second.
Koroit Orange, City Sapphires and Warrnambool Gold also sit inside the division one top five.
