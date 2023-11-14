Bricklayer recalls footy career 'hitting brick wall' after serious injury

Neil 'Wedge' Fary has stayed involved in football well after a knee reconstruction cut short his playing days. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
Born in Warrnambool on June 15, 1961.
Wife: Kerry. Children: Nick and Daniel
Parents: Alan and Barbara. Siblings: David and Robert.
Education: East Warrnambool Primary School before going to Warrnambool's North Tech.
Sporting highlight: Going to the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and being at the MCG in 2017 when Richmond won the flag.
Let's go back for a minute. The most obvious question is how did you get your nickname 'Wedge'.
That's a good question. Sadly, I can't give you all the details but it relates back to my younger days when we used to swim up at the Warrnambool swimming pool.
The strange thing is there are only three people who call me Neil. They are my mum, mother-in-law and my father-in-law.
I would say for more than 50 years everyone else has called me Wedge.
Wedge, you've recently been appointed the president of the Warrnambool Football Netball Club's football committee.
It's a time consuming job, especially when you've got your own business as a bricklayer. How are things going in your new role?
Things are very good. Firstly, I want to acknowledge Ken Radley who was the previous president before me.
Ken did a marvellous job as president and has been there to help me out since I took over the role.
It's the second time that I've been the president. I held the role back in 2010 and 2011.
You're right - it's a time consuming job but I'm lucky we've got a great committee in place to deal with any issues that may arise.
Warrnambool has been very busy in the off-season recruiting players. One that I want to talk about is former North Melbourne champion Ben Cunnington signing on the bottom line with the Blues a few weeks ago for 2024.
How did that signing come about?
Our recruiting panel, which comprises of David 'Butch' Cassidy, Mark Dwyer, Dan O'Keefe and Neville Wilson, have been extremely busy in the off-season.
They earmarked a few players who they wanted to speak to and one of those was Ben.
We knew a couple of other clubs were chasing Ben but in the end he decided to join us.
His signing is a wonderful result not only for the Warrnambool Football Netball Club but for footy in this area.
We've also got Aaron Black on board which is another great signing and so is Austin Steere coming back to the club.
There's a great vibe around the club since those signings.
I would say as a club we're heading in the right direction and part of that relates to the hard work that our recruiting team has put in plus our senior coach Dan O'Keefe and the committee.
Dan has done a sensational job at the club since he took over as senior coach.
Where did your footy career begin?
I started off playing in the under 13s and under 15s with St Johns.
I played in a premiership with Russells Creek's under 17 side. We had some good players including Jack O'Connor and Tommy Smith.
I ended up going out to Grassmere and played there for five years. One of my coaches at Grassmere was Wayne Cox.
Coxy was a top player. He was a very good coach and went on to win four Esam Medals for Dennington in the Warrnambool District Football Netball League which is a record that will never be broken.
My footy career hit a brick wall in 1985.
I injured my left knee in a practice game while playing for Grassmere.
I had to have a knee reconstruction. My leg was in plaster for eight weeks and I was on crutches for six months.
It was in 1986 when Grassmere and Bushfield merged to form Northern Districts.
Kerry and I decided to have a trip around Australia in 1987.
We came back to Victoria and lived at Halls Gap for four years where we ran a holiday village and the pub before coming back to live in Warrnambool.
Wedge, what type of work did you take up when you moved to Warrnambool?
I went back as a bricklayer. That was my trade.
I was 15 years old in 1976 when I started out as an apprentice bricklayer with John Fitzgerald. It was a four-year apprenticeship.
John Fitzgerald is still alive, he's 93 years old. I caught up with him a few months ago. He's a good bloke.
John was a good boss. He was hard and fair as a boss. I've laid bricks for just on 50 years now.
What would be the most amount of workers that you've employed in your bricklaying business?
It would have been back in the early 2000s I employed 10 people.
There were three bricklayers, three apprentices and labourers. We had a lot of work on back in that era. We were all over the place.
I would say the biggest job I've worked on was at Hamilton's Alexandra College in 2017. It was double brick.
We've worked closely with Ron Huf who is a building contractor for over 30 years. Ron has been great to work with over those years.
I've also been very lucky because my wife Kerry has been there to support me through the tough times.
Wedge, who would have been some of the best bricklayers that you've worked with over your time in the trade?
Mark Edney would be one of the best. He could lay 1000 bricks in a day.
Paul 'Doggy' Dwyer and Harry Anders were very good.
They all worked on various commercial work which we've done over the years.
Bricklaying would be a tough job on the body. Have you sustained many injuries as a bricklayer?
I've been pretty lucky.
Bricklaying is a very physical job. It's normally shoulders or backs that give out and sometimes it's hips.
It's hard work but it keeps you pretty fit.
The sad thing is there's a massive shortage of bricklayers in the south-west now. We've got plenty of work on but can't get the workers.
We don't do any franchise work. We've got our regular clients who have kept us busy over the years.
