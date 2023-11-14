Warning comes for buyers to show caution online

South-west shoppers on the hunt for a Christmas bargain online are being warned to be careful.
Retailers across the globe are preparing mega sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
These days will take place on November 24 and 27.
Online scams have increased drastically in 2024 and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to be targeted by scammers.
Dr Angel Zong, an associate professor of finance at RMIT University, said while customers saw money saving, scammers saw money-making from these super-charged online sales.
"Sales are all around us, all the time," Dr Zong said.
"The big hype around Black Friday and Cyber Monday is designed to make consumers think they'll never get as good a deal again and that they may miss out if they don't buy anything."
Dr Zong said consumers needed to be considered in their approach to online purchases to avoid unwanted ramifications.
Verifying the source of promotional material from retailers is a key measure to shopping safely online.
"To avoid falling victim to a sales scam, it's important to verify the authenticity of online deals, avoid clicking suspicious links, and always double-check the website's link," Dr Zong said.
"Be cautious of unsolicited emails or texts claiming unbelievable discounts. Stick to reputable retailers and always check for secure payment options.
"In addition to the newer threats, people should continue to be wary of sales tactics businesses continue to use to lure buyers into a sale that is too good to be true."
Dr Zong also urged caution when considering buy now, pay later schemes.
The advice is that if a deal seems too good to be true, then chances are it is.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday follow Thanksgiving in the US.
Black Friday has become the the US' busiest shopping day of the year.
In Australia, the popularity of Black Friday has grown so much that it now rivals Boxing Day as the biggest annual sale event in the country.
