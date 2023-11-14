New evidence in stabbing case blows self-defence claim 'out of the water': police

New evidence in the case of an alleged stabbing at a Portland trawler has blown any self-defence claim out of the water, police say.
Liam Knott, 21, was charged with a range of offences including intentionally causing serious injury after an incident on the deck of the fishing trawler Vivienne Jane at 7.20pm on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court four days later where he made a successful bail application and was released back into the community with strict conditions.
Mr Knott was then arrested on Sunday, November 12, after he allegedly kicked in a neighbour's front door two days earlier.
Police allege the neighbour is a witness in the alleged stabbing case.
Mr Knott was charged with new offences and an application to revoke his bail was made in Geelong Magistrates Court on November 14.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald told the court Mr Knott intended to plead guilty to charges relating to the neighbour, including unlawful assault.
She said the assault pre-dated the alleged stabbing incident and involved the accused man punching his neighbour and threatening to stab him.
She said the neighbour had observed Mr Knott assaulting his partner and attempted to intervene.
The court heard that offending occurred on August 27 but the neighbour did not report it at the time because he was scared of repercussions.
A police report was made after the alleged criminal damage at the complainant's house on November 10.
Sergeant Fitzgerald said Mr Knott was a "severe risk" to not only his neighbour but the community.
She told magistrate John Bentley, who granted Mr Knott bail in October, that new evidence in the alleged stabbing case had emerged, blowing any self-defence claim "out of the water".
"Your honour heard evidence (in October) that the stabbing occurred after the accused had been bashed by the victim. That is certainly not the case," the sergeant said.
"There is a huge body of evidence now to show that it was only after he had already stabbed (the victim) that (the victim) assaulted him."
Sergeant Fitzgerald said the incident was seen by an independent witness, a taxi driver, and was also captured on CCTV.
She said there was a "huge amount" of text messages now in police possession which allegedly revealed Mr Knott threatening to "put holes" in the victim in the lead up to the stabbing.
"He then got in a taxi with (his partner), had socks to cover his hands and was holding a knife," the sergeant said.
"After making sure the victim was at the dock, he caught a taxi down there with the intention of stabbing him and that is what has occurred."
The prosecutor said it was an extremely strong police case and considering the victim had to be brought back to life after the stabbing, Mr Knott was facing a lengthy term of imprisonment.
She said despite being only 21, the man had a lengthy criminal history involving supervised orders and jail time.
The court heard it was likely Mr Knott would also be charged with breaching his bail conditions after he was observed by off-duty police at a Portland bottle shop.
The magistrate had previously prohibited Mr Knott from attending licensed premises as it had been alleged he was violent when under the influence.
Mr Bentley said it was time for the accused man to move out of Portland if he were to consider bail again.
"It's a small town, there's a lot of bad blood going on and he needs to be out of that jurisdiction," he said.
The application was stood down until 2pm for solicitor Kymberley Skillen, representing Mr Knott, to find suitable accommodation outside of the south-west.
The prosecution will continue to strongly oppose bail with the police informant stating there were concerns about Mr Knott "residing anywhere".
More to come.
