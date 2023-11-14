The Standard
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
'Good financial position': Struggle to fill job vacancies saves city $1m

November 14 2023 - 12:30pm
Job vacancies are still a major concern for Warrnambool council.
The struggle to fill a large number of Warrnambool City Council positions is a concern, a councillor says, but the vacancies have brought $968,000 in savings.

