'Good financial position': Struggle to fill job vacancies saves city $1m

The struggle to fill a large number of Warrnambool City Council positions is a concern, a councillor says, but the vacancies have brought $968,000 in savings.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the pre-school sector and casuals in recreation and tourism were proving to be very challenging in attracting employees.
"There is still some ongoing concern with vacancies across a number of departments. That's quite a large sum," she said.
Cr Paspaliaris said the council's finance report showed early learning centres were operating at capacity and figures for the Lighthouse Theatre were also up.
More commercial hires of the Lighthouse Theatre brought in an extra $169,000 while ticket sales and the kiosk brought in $50,000 more than expected.
But the lift in income was offset by expenditure.
Early learning centre income was $107,000 over budget because they were operating at capacity.
But vacant positions across the council's three centres led to $130,000 in savings alone.
While the council finished the quarter $20.2 million in the black due to carry forwards the actual result for the three months was $370,000 in the red.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council remained in a good financial position.
"There is an unfavourable quarterly result which I'm confident is mostly due to the timing of capital works," he said.
"This report contains the $20 million worth of carry forward budget items.
"These items are largely for capital and projects that are under way."
Mr Mason said the council would be watching the carry forward amount in future years.
The financial report showed unexpected storm damage had left the council with a $70,000 bill.
It was also hit with insurance costs $30,000 higher than budgeted for, and the council had to spend $70,000 extra to remove asbestos at its caravan parks.
