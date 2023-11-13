Stalwarts named as school turns page on 50-year history

A decorated community stalwart is helping one south-west school celebrate its 50-year milestone.
Rose Henry is one of six former students and new recipients of Mercy Regional College's Spirit of Mercy Awards, announced ahead of the Camperdown school's jubilee celebrations on November 25.
Ms Henry has been "inspirational" in her commitment and leadership in serving her communities by volunteering for multiple organisations in Camperdown. She has been recognised at various state awards for her contributions.
Other inductees included Jocelyn Bignold, Josh Hose, Greg O'Shea, Mark O'Shea and Michael Ryan. Ella Gleeson was inducted into the Young Spirit of Mercy Award.
Principal Sharon Gillett acknowledged the expansive work and service of all the recipients.
"All of our inductees into the Spirit of Mercy Awards have exemplified Mercy Regional College values and provided inspiring examples of achievement to current and future students," she said.
"We sincerely congratulate them and look forward to sharing more about their work at our jubilee dinner."
The event will follow a day of activities at the McAuley campus, including displays, food trucks, music and school tours, with a formal assembly and tree-planting at 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.